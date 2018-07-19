Kobe Bryant's 'Mamba Mentality' Runs in the Family with Middle Daughter Gigi

Kobe Bryant's daughter Gigi is a basketball superstar in the making. Does she have the same moves as her old man? Watch above to see the Mamba and the Mambacita team up. 

Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for basketball fans everywhere. B/R's NBA coverage delivers must-see on-court analysis and highlights on a daily basis. Connect to the NBA stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

