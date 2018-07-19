Most Intriguing Storylines to Track on Road to WWE SummerSlam 2018July 19, 2018
Most Intriguing Storylines to Track on Road to WWE SummerSlam 2018
SummerSlam is WWE's second most important pay-per-view of the year, so the company usually makes an effort to put together a WrestleMania-level card.
This year's supersized show will feature Brock Lesnar's first Universal Championship defense since The Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia on April 27.
The only other match WWE has officially announced is Alexa Bliss defending the Raw Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey.
The PPV takes place on August 19, so WWE has over four weeks from this writing to put together a card worth sitting through at least six hours to watch.
Let's take a look at the most intriguing storylines heading into the Biggest Party of the Summer.
Is It Ronda Rousey's Time
For all of Rousey's talk about wanting to earn everything the right way, she sure seems to be shooting up the ladder faster than anyone in history.
You can count the number of matches she has had on one hand, but this will already be her second shot at winning the title, so taking the slow approach is no longer an option.
Each of Rousey's performances since her debut at WrestleMania has been more impressive than the last, and with the amount of star-power she brings to the table, it's not surprising to see WWE give her such an important role.
Whether she wins the belt at SummerSlam or Bliss finds a way to retain with the help of Mickie James is what WWE has to decide on because Bliss beating Rousey clean is simply not an option at this point in Rowdy Ronda's career.
Even Dr. Shelby Couldn't Help Bayley and Sasha Banks
The slow burn of Bayley and Sasha Banks' long storyline has made some people turn sour on their feud, but if history has taught us anything, it's that these two women have the potential to outshine anyone on any card.
Every match they have is an instant classic, so the weak storyline won't matter as much once they finally start fighting.
The odd thing about this is how neither woman is the clear choice to turn heel, which might actually be the best way to go about this.
We are used to every feud being between good and evil, but we all know the real world isn't black and white. Both Superstars have reasonable complaints about the other, so this may end up leading to their friendship becoming stronger after the match is over.
Whatever ends up happening, all we as fans need to know is Bayley and Banks will likely have one of the best matches at SummerSlam.
An Old Rivalry Renewed
Jeff Hardy's most famous feuds have typically involved his brother, Matt, The Dudley Boyz or Edge and Christian, but he has a long history with Randy Orton, too.
These two have fought each other many times over the years for both the United States and WWE Championships, but their new feud is more personal.
Orton hasn't revealed the reason he has set his sights on The Charismatic Enigma yet, but it may have something to do with Hardy winning the U.S. title from Jinder Mahal when Orton was waiting in the wings for a rematch against The Maharaja at Backlash.
A heel Orton is always more entertaining than when he is a hero, and with Hardy being one of the purest babyfaces on the roster, the buildup for this match should be simple, but fun.
If a new challenger for the U.S. title doesn't emerge soon, Shinsuke Nakamura may be added to this story to create a Triple Threat championship bout.
Straight Firing on All Cylinders
Becky Lynch has been the most poorly used of the Four Horsewomen since they were all called up from NXT, but WWE seems to be correcting this problem by putting her back into the hunt for the title.
Carmella has come into her own as a heel champion since winning the SmackDown Women's Championship. She has even managed to survive two matches with Asuka, albeit with help from James Ellsworth.
However, The Lass Kicker has remained one of the most popular SmackDown stars despite her poor booking, so imagine how happy the WWE Universe will be once she is back where she belongs at the top of the mountain.
Lynch is a great wrestler, a perfect ambassador for the company and one of the most likable people on the roster. It would be shocking if she didn't leave SummerSlam with the title around her waist.
The Match We Have Been Waiting Years to See
Without even knowing if he would ever be able to return to the ring, Daniel Bryan and The Miz have been planning this feud for the past two years.
Their history goes all the way back to when Bryan debuted as a member of the original version of NXT. The Miz was his mentor, which seemed ridiculous to those who knew Bryan had been wrestling longer.
Their story really took off during a few segments on Talking Smack. The Miz delivered some of the best promo work of his career as he ran Bryan down as a coward and a failure.
When Bryan was finally cleared to return prior to WrestleMania, many hoped he would be put right into a feud with The A-Lister, but WWE waited until SummerSlam to make us want it even more.
Now that they are on a collision course, nothing is going to stop Bryan from achieving his ultimate goal of punching The Miz right in the face and making him tap out to the Yes Lock.
How Many Chances Will Roman Reigns Get?
Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley will have a No. 1 Contender's match on Raw to determine who faces Lesnar for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam.
Reigns will definitely have a match at SummerSlam no matter what, and since WWE hasn't created another clear rival for him, there is a good chance WWE will find a way to have both Lashley and Reigns challenge for the title.
The Big Dog has had multiple chances to defeat The Beast and he has come up short every time, leading to many members of the WWE Universe turning their backs on him.
Adding Lashley to the mix will help freshen things up a bit, but it may not matter since Braun Strowman has the Money in the Bank briefcase. Even if someone beats Lesnar at SummerSlam, The Monster Among Men will probably take the title from him that night or the following Monday.
WWE may choose to go with Lashley vs. Lesnar in a singles match as a way of capitalizing on Lesnar's recent return to UFC, but the safer bet is Reigns vs. Lashley vs. Lesnar.
Which storylines are you most interested in leading up to SummerSlam?