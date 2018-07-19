Most Intriguing Storylines to Track on Road to WWE SummerSlam 2018

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

SummerSlam is WWE's second most important pay-per-view of the year, so the company usually makes an effort to put together a WrestleMania-level card.

This year's supersized show will feature Brock Lesnar's first Universal Championship defense since The Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia on April 27.

The only other match WWE has officially announced is Alexa Bliss defending the Raw Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey.

The PPV takes place on August 19, so WWE has over four weeks from this writing to put together a card worth sitting through at least six hours to watch.

Let's take a look at the most intriguing storylines heading into the Biggest Party of the Summer.