Ric Flair Tweets He's 'Back Up and Runnin' After Surgery, 'Truly Grateful'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 19, 2018

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR XBOX - Ric Flair plays WWE 2K 18 on Xbox One X from Wrestlemania 34 on Sunday, April 8, 2018, in New Orleans. (Tyler Kaufman/AP Images for Xbox)
Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

WWE Hall of Famer "Nature Boy" Ric Flair provided a positive health update Wednesday after undergoing surgery.

Flair tweeted the following about his status:

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reported July 9 that Flair underwent successful surgery to reverse an ileostomy procedure.

Flair's fiance, Wendy Barlow, previously told Satin that Flair underwent the ileostomy procedure last year, after which he was required to drain his waste from a pouch.

Last August, Flair reportedly had part of his bowel removed to clear an intestinal blockage, per Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated.

The 69-year-old Flair is widely regarded as one of the biggest stars in the history of professional wrestling.

His 16 world title reigns are tied with John Cena for the most of all time, and he is the only person to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice—once as an individual and once as part of the Four Horsemen. 

