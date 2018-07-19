Los Angeles FC's Adama Diomande Says He Suffered Racist Abuse in Portland Match

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJuly 19, 2018

Los Angeles FC forward Adama Diomande (99) of Norway, inactions during an international friendly soccer game between Los Angeles FC and Borussia Dortmund in Los Angeles, Tuesday, May 22, 2018. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Los Angeles FC star Adama Diomande has said he suffered racist abuse during his team's match with the Portland Timbers on Wednesday.

After the U.S. Open Cup contest, which LAFC won 3-2, the 28-year-old posted a message on his Instagram account revealing the nature of the insult he heard during the game:

"Today was the first day in my professional career that I was called the 'N' word on the field. They will say sorry to me after the game and please let it go, but if I don't say anything racism will just continue to grow.

"No matter which country, color, religion or which language you're speaking we all are human being and we should respect each other no matter what!"

Keith Costigan of Fox Sports found the allegations troubling:

As noted by football blogger William Conwell, it was clear something agitated the former Hull City man during the match:

The Norway international has enjoyed an excellent start to life in Major League Soccer since joining LAFC in May.

He has made six MLS starts along with two substitute appearances and has already scored an impressive nine goals, including a hat-trick in the 4-1 win over Philadelphia Union.

Diomande has been crucial to the team's excellent form as they march towards the playoffs in their debut MLS campaign. With 19 games played, they sit in second spot in the Western Conference, three points behind leaders FC Dallas.

