Manchester United Defender Matteo Darmian in 'Advanced' Talks with Juventus

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Matteo Darmian is on the verge of departing Manchester United after his agent, Tullio Tint, confirmed talks with Juventus are at an "advanced stage."

He has only been a bit-part player under Jose Mourinho, and Tint confirmed the Italian defender is unlikely to be at Old Trafford for much longer, per SportItalia (via Ciaran Kelly of the Manchester Evening News): "Talks? Progressing very well. We're at an advanced stage with Juventus."

Darmian, 28, was signed by former manager Louis van Gaal in 2015.

He appeared 28 times for United in the Premier League in his debut season but has only made 26 more in the two subsequent campaigns under Mourinho and started just five times last term.

A versatile defender, the Italy international can play on either side of defence or even as a centre-back.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri often plays with wing-backs, another position in which Darmian is comfortable, so he should be a useful addition to the side, per Marca's Chris Winterburn:

Assuming he does depart Old Trafford imminently, Darmian will be the second squad player offloaded by United in a matter of days after Daley Blind returned to Ajax on Tuesday.

It is likely United will now look to bolster their squad further, especially at full-back.

However, Mourinho has not been overly positive about future signings, per the Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News:

United get their pre-season under way on Thursday with a clash against Liga MX side Club America at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Arizona.