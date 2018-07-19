AC Milan Reportedly Ready to Include Gianluigi Donnarumma in Alvaro Morata Deal

Claudio Villa/Getty Images

AC Milan would reportedly consider including Gianluigi Donnarumma in any transfer deal with Chelsea that could potentially see Alvaro Morata head the other way.

According to Tuttosport (h/t Calciomercato), the Milan giants are keen to sign the Spain forward, who endured a mixed debut term at Stamford Bridge last season. So much so, they are ready to offer star goalkeeper Donnarumma as part of the transfer package.

Milan are keen to strengthen their attack, and with Blues goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid, the transfer would potentially make sense for both parties.

As noted by Calciomercato, Morata has been linked with a possible return to Juventus. However, with Cristiano Ronaldo arriving this summer to join the likes of Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic, the Bianconeri are well stocked with high-class attacking players.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Milan are said to have targeted Lazio striker Ciro Immobile earlier in the window but have opted against pursuing the player having been quoted a price of €100 million (£89 million) for the Italy international.

Morata appears to have emerged as an option as a result, and the Blues are considering moving the player on to make way for Higuain if possible:

Chelsea also have issues to resolve in goal, as Courtois continues to be linked with a move away from the club.

The Belgium international has just one year remaining on his deal at Stamford Bridge and as such it appears a move to Madrid is on the cards. It's been reported by Kristof Terreuer of Het Laatste Nieuws that while Courtois is currently in the Spanish capital, no deal will be done until a replacement can be found.

With that in mind, signing a young goalkeeper with the pedigree of Donnarumma may be to the benefit of the Blues, especially at the expense of losing a forward who struggled to adapt to the English game last season.

Last season was an admittedly difficult one for the Milan goalkeeper, as these figures illustrate:

Still, there were caveats to his poor form. At the start of the 2017-18 campaign it was announced he would be leaving the club, sparking an angry reaction from some sections of the Milan fanbase; the 19-year-old then went on to agree a new contract at the San Siro.

Despite this, there were still protests against the player at points in the campaign, with Milan fans unfurling a banner that directed the teenager to "get out" of the club in December. Donnarumma was in tears and had to be consoled by captain Leonardo Bonucci.

Given what has been a turbulent time for the youngster, perhaps a move at this point in his career would be to his benefit. New Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri, formerly of Napoli, would've seen firsthand just how talented the Italy international is when he's at his best too.