Maurizio Sarri Admits Uncertainty over Future of 4 Chelsea Stars

New Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has admitted he cannot be certain Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois, N'Golo Kante and Willian will remain at the club until he meets with them in person.

All four players have been linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge, but when asked if he would phone the quartet to establish their plans, Sarri said he would rather wait to speak to them face to face, per David Woods in the Daily Star:

"I don't think so honestly, because clearly the players you are referring to are very high-level players. I would like to keep them in my squad, but a telephone call without looking them in the eye will not give me any certainty.

"I would like to meet these players face to face and talk to them and understand what the best thing to do for everyone."

