Maurizio Sarri Admits Uncertainty over Future of 4 Chelsea Stars

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJuly 19, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 18: Chelsea Unveil New Head Coach Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge on July 18, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
Marc Atkins/Getty Images

New Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has admitted he cannot be certain Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois, N'Golo Kante and Willian will remain at the club until he meets with them in person. 

All four players have been linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge, but when asked if he would phone the quartet to establish their plans, Sarri said he would rather wait to speak to them face to face, per David Woods in the Daily Star:

"I don't think so honestly, because clearly the players you are referring to are very high-level players. I would like to keep them in my squad, but a telephone call without looking them in the eye will not give me any certainty. 

"I would like to meet these players face to face and talk to them and understand what the best thing to do for everyone."     

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.   

Related

    Full Schedule for Star-Studded ICC Tournament

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Full Schedule for Star-Studded ICC Tournament

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Full List of ESPYs Winners

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Full List of ESPYs Winners

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Alisson Signing Likely Means No Fekir for Liverpool

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Alisson Signing Likely Means No Fekir for Liverpool

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Details on the New Spurs Kit Collection

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Details on the New Spurs Kit Collection

    Tottenham Hotspur
    via Tottenham Hotspur