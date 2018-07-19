Alisson Will Reportedly Be Liverpool's Last Signing Amid Nabil Fekir Rumours

Alisson Will Reportedly Be Liverpool's Last Signing Amid Nabil Fekir RumoursJuly 19, 2018
Liverpool's proposed world-record capture of Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker will reportedly bring an end to their summer spending.
According to Chris McKenna of the Daily Mirror, while the Reds will part with £67 million to sign the Brazilian stopper, they are not hopeful of reviving a deal for Lyon forward Nabil Fekir late in the transfer window.
"It is understood no further signings will be made after him—unless something drastically changes," wrote McKenna. "Liverpool made their summer signings with the full knowledge of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain being unlikely to feature in the upcoming campaign."
