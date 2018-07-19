Alisson Will Reportedly Be Liverpool's Last Signing Amid Nabil Fekir Rumours

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJuly 19, 2018

Brazil goalkeeper Alisson looks on during a press conference in Sochi, Russia, Tuesday, June 12, 2018. Brazil will face Switzerland on June 17 in the group E for the soccer World Cup. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Andre Penner/Associated Press

Liverpool's proposed world-record capture of Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker will reportedly bring an end to their summer spending. 

According to Chris McKenna of the Daily Mirror, while the Reds will part with £67 million to sign the Brazilian stopper, they are not hopeful of reviving a deal for Lyon forward Nabil Fekir late in the transfer window.

"It is understood no further signings will be made after him—unless something drastically changes," wrote McKenna. "Liverpool made their summer signings with the full knowledge of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain being unlikely to feature in the upcoming campaign."

       

