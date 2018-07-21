5 Moves Golden State Warriors Can Still Make This Summer

0 of 5

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

It's probably safe to assume the Golden State Warriors are not resting on their laurels after winning three NBA titles in four seasons.

In 2016, they followed a 73-win campaign—and historic Finals flop—by signing Kevin Durant. In 2017, they traded for Jordan Bell on draft night and inked both Nick Young and Omri Casspi after a 16-1 march through the postseason.

They entered this summer on the heels of yet another championship and a mostly stress-free postseason (take out the seven-game Western Conference finals, and the Dubs were 12-2). They've nonetheless kept busy by adding DeMarcus Cousins—yes, the DeMarcus Cousins—Jonas Jerebko and Jacob Evans.

And they're not done yet.

The bulk of their offseason adjustments have been made, but the following five moves are worth considering for the present and the future.