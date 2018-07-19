6 Forgotten Gimmicks and Stipulations WWE Must Bring Back

6 Forgotten Gimmicks and Stipulations WWE Must Bring BackJuly 19, 2018
Extreme Rules just passed by, which is the time of year gimmicks and stipulations are always brought to the forefront.
To no surprise, most of the gimmicks were the regular options we see all the time, without reaching back too far into the past for something fresh.
The Tables Match with Sanity and The New Day was the closest exception to that, as a true Tables Match hadn't been done in WWE since December 2016.
Considering the wide variety of match types WWE has put on over the years, it's odd that some of the gimmicks seem stuck in the past—some for over a decade!
With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the different types of matches WWE might have forgotten about, or actively have left in the dust, and which ones should be revived for another round.
Honorable Mentions
Before digging into the stipulations that deserve to be brought back, we should acknowledge the large number of gimmicks that haven't been seen in a while, for better or worse.
The Inferno Match has only happened four times in WWE history, with the first being in 1998, the next two in 1999 and the most recent being when Kane defeated Montel Vontavious Porter at Armageddon 2006.
That would be too hard to pull off in today's more family-friendly environment, which also explains the absence of the First Blood Match, which last took place June 1, 2008 at One Night Stand when John Cena defeated JBL.
Knowing WWE's attempts to veer away from these more violent concepts, that applies to the Buried Alive Match, which hasn't been seen since Bragging Rights 2010 when Kane retained the World Heavyweight Championship against The Undertaker with some help from The Nexus.
Thankfully, there hasn't been a Blindfold Match since the January 17, 2012 edition of SmackDown, where Santino Marella defeated Drew McIntyre. Those matches are always a farce, so good riddance.
It's also been just shy of one full year since we've seen a Flag Match or a Punjabi Prison, as both happened at Battleground on July 23, 2017. Given the circumstances, those two are okay to have not returned since then, but they're worth noting just the same.
There are plenty of others, but those are some which stand out as oddballs we may not see for a long while, if ever again, bringing us into the list of gimmicks that should have a comeback.
Stretcher Match
While not the most straightforward of gimmicks, a Stretcher Match pits two wrestlers against each other with the goal to strap your opponent on a stretcher and push them past a line on the floor.
The last one of these was on the June 16, 2014 edition of Monday Night Raw, when John Cena defeated Kane to qualify for the Money in the Bank.
If done correctly, with the right competitors who have a significant enough hatred for each other, this seems much more serious, rather than hokey.
Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano would be perfect choices for bringing this gimmick back, as the two have put each other out of commission on stretchers multiple times over the past few months.
This would also be a decent alternative to the Ambulance Match gimmick WWE tends to prefer lately, which last happened at Great Balls of Fire 2017.
The downside to that match is that the finish has to take place near the ambulance, whereas the stretcher could be anywhere around the ring until being pushed up the ramp.
Alternatively, WWE could play around with the rules and combine the two.
If the concept of pushing someone over a line is too silly, it could be tweaked where the only way to win is to get your opponent medically disqualified to continue per the referee's orders. The fight continues until one Superstar is put on a stretcher and hauled off in an ambulance, with no pinfalls or submissions counting.
Strap Match
Another somewhat silly gimmick that can be done well if treated seriously is a Strap Match, wherein two wrestlers are tethered together and must touch all four corners to win.
This hasn't happened in WWE since Sheamus defeated Mark Henry at Extreme Rules 2013, although a variation of the concept was done two years later at Extreme Rules 2015.
That was a Russian Chain Match for the United States Championship, which saw John Cena retain the title over Rusev.
Obviously, this isn't a match that can happen once a year without it overstaying its welcome, but it could be brought back to break up the monotony of repetitive Last Man Standing and Street Fight encounters that happen all the time.
All it takes to set it up is for one person to attack another with a strap, lay in a couple of good whiplashes and the build is essentially done once the general manager announces it.
Ideally, this could be something fun for 205 Live to play around with, as those performers could make use of their athleticism to pull off amazing feats to avoid the turnbuckles, as well as an entertaining end to the match.
People like The Lucha House Party trio, Mustafa Ali and TJP have all shown how innovative they can be, so giving them a gimmick like this could allow for even more surprises.
I Quit Match or Submission Match
Submission and I Quit matches are about as similar as they can get without just being called the same thing, as both call for the victory only when one person has tapped out physically or by literally speaking the phrase "I quit."
They are essentially the same thing, and were both last used very close in relation to each other.
The last Submission Match was on June 4, 2017 at Extreme Rules with Neville defeating Austin Aries to retain the Cruiserweight Championship, while Cedric Alexander defeated Noam Dar on the July 11, 2017 edition of 205 Live.
Both were cruiserweight matches, despite how these gimmicks can be used by nearly anybody on the roster.
Drew Gulak is currently in the midst of a push alongside The Brian Kendrick and Gentleman Jack Gallagher as submission specialists, emphasizing how devastating their maneuvers can be, which would make them great candidates to have one of these two matches against someone.
Likewise, if Samoa Joe ends up being AJ Styles' opponent for SummerSlam, as both of them have submission finishers, it could be an interesting facet to their feud.
Even further down the line, if Ronda Rousey and Natalya are to lock up, the armbar and the Sharpshooter make either of these gimmicks easy to promote.
Sometimes, it's better to force two wrestlers into a scenario where a disqualification or cheap pinfall ending isn't possible, so as to up the ante on how much that particular victory means.
Loser Leaves Town Match
A Loser Leaves Town match is a stipulation where the competitor who comes up short is kicked out of the company.
In the past, this has been used as a great means to excuse someone's departure, be it kayfabe or real.
If someone were to be out for a long time for an injury, this angle could give them an out. The same goes for a retirement, or when someone wishes to take on other non-wrestling jobs, or is even leaving for another company.
Over the past several years, WWE has tended to do a variation of this with only one person putting his or her career on the line, normally in opposition of a title.
The most recent example of this was when Johnny Gargano lost to Andrade "Cien" Almas in February, failing to capture the NXT Championship and being forced to leave NXT.
However, WWE rarely follows through with this. Gargano's loss meant nothing, as he continued to show up until winning the right to regain his contract with NXT.
Also, this isn't a true Loser Leaves Town stipulation, as only one person's career is on the line.
The last time WWE had both Superstars in jeopardy was the February 22, 2017 episode of NXT with Kassius Ohno defeating Elias to banish him from NXT.
Before that was all the way back in 2012 with Tyler Reks taking out Curt Hawkins.
As Kurt Angle has said that if Bayley and Sasha Banks can't get along, one of them will be traded to SmackDown, WWE should capitalize on this by booking a match between the two at SummerSlam.
Loser Leaves Raw could be a great stipulation to get fans excited in the outcome, with the loser being sent to Tuesday nights while the blue brand would ship someone over as her replacement.
Asylum Match
To date, there has only been one Asylum match, which took place May 22, 2016 at Extreme Rules between Dean Ambrose and Chris Jericho.
Granted, it's only been two years and Ambrose has been injured for a sizable chunk of that time frame, but it's still something that should be revisited when he returns.
The match is best summed up as a regular cage match with no means of escaping to win, but the added bonus of weapons suspended from the ceiling.
Clearly, it suits The Lunatic Fringe not just in namesake, but in execution, yet it wouldn't be too much of a stretch to see a group like Sanity use the gimmick, either.
Even if it's limited to Ambrose's specialty with nobody else able to partake without his involvement, he could have some interesting feuds in the future that could build to this type of match.
In particular, if he were to turn on Seth Rollins, those two have enough history together that their match would need a gimmick like this to settle the score.
He could also tear the house down with folks like Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens and maybe even some NXT talent like Aleister Black and Lars Sullivan in the future.
Championship Scramble Match
There's no denying the Championship Scramble concept is a complete and utter mess, but that's what makes it so fun!
Equal parts Beat the Clock Challenge, Gauntlet and Iron Man Match, a Championship Scramble starts with two Superstars in the ring with a new one entering the fray every five minutes.
When a pinfall or submission is scored, that wrestler is considered the "interim champion" and must fight to maintain his spot on top until the very end.
These temporary wins are not considered official, so someone like The Brian Kendrick has never had an actual title reign with the WWE Championship, despite being an interim champion.
Whoever is the current leader at the end of the time allotted is declared the true winner of the match and walks away with the belt as its actual owner.
It's a bit confusing and convoluted, to a point where there have only been four in WWE history—three at Unforgiven 2008 and one at The Bash 2009.
After nine years and the creation of several new titles, it would be interesting to see some new talent mix it up in this chaotic fashion.
Between Raw, SmackDown, 205 Live, NXT and NXT UK, there will soon be 16 championships in WWE.
Somewhere along the lines, possibly at an event like Clash of Champions, if it were to return to the pay-per-view schedule, several challengers could scramble to see who can walk out with the belt after having another frenzy of a fight like this just to spice things up a bit.
