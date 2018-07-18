New Day, Titus O'Neil Respond to Hulk Hogan's Reinstatement to WWE Hall of Fame

VALERIE MACON/Getty Images

Kofi Kingston released a statement on behalf of The New Day after WWE reinstated Hulk Hogan to its Hall of Fame on Sunday.

The New Day wrote they are "indifferent" about Hogan's ceremonial return to WWE and "have no problem with his re-induction in the slightest degree." They added, however, they "find it difficult to simply forget" the racist comments Hogan made in the past:

Titus O'Neil said The New Day's statement echoed his feelings on the matter:

In July 2015, WWE removed Hogan's profile from its website and terminated his contract with the company after he was used a racial slur in his 2012 sex tape which leaked online. Hogan was referring to his daughter's boyfriend at the time.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, retired WWE star Mark Henry said there's a 50-50 split among the company's black wrestlers about Hogan's reinstatement:

PWInsider's Mike Johnson reported Hogan was backstage during the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on Sunday but that he hadn't formally signed a new contract with WWE. Hogan didn't appear on the Extreme Rules broadcast, nor did he feature on Raw or SmackDown Live in the following days.