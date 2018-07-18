$60M in Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus Jerseys Sold 1st Day After Real Madrid Exit

ISABELLA BONOTTO/Getty Images

Juventus invested a total of €340 million to sign Cristiano Ronaldo away from Real Madrid, and the Serie A champions are already seeing a solid return from the move.

Business Insider's Alan Dawson reported Juve sold $60 million worth of Ronaldo shirts in the 24 hours after the transfer became official. Dawson noted Juventus won't collect all of that revenue and are instead looking at $6 million to $9 million.

Still, Ronaldo's massive shirt sales are a testament to how much he can help Juve's bottom line. The mere possibility of his transfer was enough to increase the club's share price a little more than 18 percent over two days earlier this month.

"Juve is looking to monetize and leverage that to their advantage," Italian soccer writer James Horncastle said in an interview with CNN's John Sinnott. "They want a bigger presence in markets they are already in and access to markets they aren't in."

Juventus have won Serie A seven years in a row, and they were Champions League runners-up in 2015 and 2017.

Despite that, they ranked 10th in the most recent Deloitte Football Money League. Deloitte also argued Juve could start losing ground on English clubs given the difference in television rights between the Premier League and Serie A.



At 33, Ronaldo is no longer in his prime playing years. However, he remains the biggest star in his sport and perhaps the most recognisable athlete in the world. Similar to how David Beckham helped Real Madrid expand its reach beyond Spain, Ronaldo could help Juventus take a big step forward commercially.