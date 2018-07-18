Antonio Brown on Le'Veon Bell: 'We Can't Judge Him... We Gotta Accept Him'

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown said he does not hold any ill will toward Le'Veon Bell after the Pro Bowl running back failed to reach a long-term contract agreement with the franchise.

"It’s a business. Everyone’s going to do what they gotta do, in regards to taking care of their business," Brown told Bleacher Report in an interview discussing his appearance on the Madden 19 cover. "He made a business decision. We can’t do anything but respect the fact he’s taking care of his business. We can’t judge him, we can’t minimize his role, we can’t complain. We gotta accept him, uplift him and welcome him with open arms.

"We’re gonna do what we’re gonna do. He’s gonna be a big part of it, no matter when he comes. When he comes, I know he’ll come ready, and we’ll be ready to roll in 2018."

Bell, 26, was franchised by the Steelers for the second straight year earlier this offseason. The two sides negotiated an extension, but were unable to reach an agreement because they disagreed about guaranteed money.

"His intention was to retire as a Steeler," agent Adisa Bakari told ESPN's Adam Schefter. "But now that there's no deal, the practical reality is this now likely will be Le'Veon's last season as a Steeler."

Bell promised on Twitter to make 2018 his "best season to date." Because he is yet to sign his franchise tender, Bell does not have to report to the Steelers during mandatory training camp or the preseason. Bakari said on SiriusXM Radio that Bell will likely skip camp and return to the team before Week 1.

Bell rushed for 1,291 yards and nine touchdowns while adding 85 receptions, 655 yards and two touchdowns as a receiver last season despite missing camp. The Steelers enter the 2018 campaign as favorites to win their third straight NFC North championship.

"I think we have a real chance every year to win a Super Bowl together," Brown said. "We just need to connect the dots and do it. Every year we’re right there on the brink of doing it. I think we have all the pieces to make it happen this year."

Injuries have played a major factor in the Steelers falling short of their championship goals. Brown, Bell and Ben Roethlisberger have each suffered injuries that have left the team at less than 100 percent. Last season was the closest to healthy they've each been during the playoffs, but Brown was playing his first game back from a calf injury.

Bell's (likely) impending departure will only serve to add more pressure to arguably the best modern offensive core to not win a championship together.

For his part, though, don't expect Brown to go anywhere anytime soon. The six-time Pro Bowler said he plans to play his entire career with the Steelers.

"That’s my goal," Brown said.