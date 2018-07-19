British Open 2018: Live-Stream Schedule, Tee Times, Thursday Weather Info

Francois Nel/Getty Images

Defending champion Jordan Spieth will tee off during the morning session at the 2018 British Open on Thursday.

Spieth is paired with Justin Rose and Kiradech Aphibarnrat, but many fans will be focused on how well world No. 1 Dustin Johnson starts when he tees off with Alex Noren and Charley Hoffman in the afternoon at Carnoustie Golf Links in Angus, Scotland.

However, U.S. Open winner Brooks Koepka and natural links golfer Tiger Woods are also players to watch. They appear set to take different approaches to the course based on their use of the driver, but both should be in the mix near the top of the leaderboard.

The weather is anticipated to be favourable for play early on, with "Wind 5 mph or less until late morning when breeze moves up near 10 mph with gusts near 15," per Kevin Casey of Golfweek.

Thursday Tee Times (BST/ET)

6:35 a.m/1:35 a.m.: Sandy Lyle, Martin Kaymer , Andy Sullivan

, Andy Sullivan 6:46 a.m./1:46 a.m.: Erik Van Rooyen , Brady Schnell , Matthew Southgate

, Brady , Matthew 6:57 a.m./1:57 a.m.: Danny Willett , Emiliano Grillo , Luke List

, , Luke List 7:08 a.m./2:08 a.m.: Mark Calcavecchia , Danthai Boonma , Shaun Norris

, , Shaun Norris 7:19 a.m./2:19 a.m.: Kevin Chappell , Oliver Wilson, Eddie Pepperell

, Oliver Wilson, Eddie 7:30 a.m./2:30 a.m.: Ross Fisher, Paul Dunne, Austin Cook

7:41 a.m./2:41 a.m.: Tyrrell Hatton , Patrick Cantlay , Shane Lowry

, Patrick , Shane Lowry 7:52 a.m./2:52 a.m.: Thomas Pieters , Kevin Kisner , Marcus Kinhult

, Kevin , Marcus 8:03 a.m./3:03 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Satoshi Kodaira , Rafa Cabrera Bello

Phil Mickelson, , Rafa Cabrera 8:14 a.m./3:14 a.m.: Brian Harman, Yuta Ikeda , Andrew Landry

, Andrew Landry 8:25 a.m./3:25 a.m.: Si-Woo Kim, Webb Simpson, Nicolai Hojgaard (a)

(a) 8:36 a.m./3:36 a.m.: Stewart Cink, Brandon Stone, Hideto Tanihara

8:47 a.m./3:47 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Yusaku Miyazato , Sung Kang

, Sung 9:03 a.m./4:03 a.m.: Ernie Els, Adam Hadwin , Chesson Hadley

, Hadley 9:14 a.m./4:14 a.m.: Pat Perez, Julian Suri , George Coetzee

, George 9:25 a.m./4:25 a.m.: David Duval, Scott Jamieson , Kevin Na

, Kevin Na 9:36 a.m./4:36 a.m.: Darren Clarke, Bernhard Langer , Retief Goosen

, Retief Goosen 9:47 a.m./4:47 a.m.: Matt Kuchar , Anirban Lahiri , Peter Uihlein

, , Peter 9:58 a.m./4:58 a.m.: Jordan Spieth , Justin Rose, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

, Justin Rose, 10:09 a.m./5:09 a.m.: Jon Rahm , Rickie Fowler, Chris Wood

, Rickie Fowler, Chris Wood 10:20 a.m./5:20 a.m.: Louis Oosthuizen , Paul Casey, Patrick Reed

, Paul Casey, Patrick Reed 10:31 a.m./5:31 a.m.: Tony Finau , Xander Schauffele , JhonattanVegas

, , 10:42 a.m./5:42 a.m.: Yuxin Lin (a), Alexander Bjork , Sang HyunPark

Lin (a), Alexander , Sang 10:53 a.m./5:53 a.m.: James Robinson, Haraldur Magnus , ZanderLombard

, 11:04 a.m./6:04 a.m.: Kodai Ichihara , Rhys Enoch, Marcus Armitage

, Rhys Enoch, Marcus 11:15 a.m./6:15 a.m.: Sean Crocker , Gavin Green, Ash Turner

, Gavin Green, Ash Turner 11:36 a.m./6:36 a.m.: Brandt Snedeker , Sam Locke (a), Cameron Davis

, Sam Locke (a), Cameron Davis 11:47 a.m./6:47 a.m.: Patton Kizzire , Jonas Blixt , Charles Howell III

, Jonas , Charles Howell III 11:58 a.m./6:58 a.m.: Charl Schwartzel , Daniel Berger, Tom Lewis

, Daniel Berger, Tom Lewis 12:09 p.m./7:09 a.m.: Alex Levy, Ryan Moore, Byeong Hun An

Hun An 12:20 p.m./7:20 a.m.: Michael Hendry , Kelly Kraft, Lee Westwood

, Kelly Kraft, Lee 12:31 p.m./7:31 a.m.: Henrik Stenson, Tommy Fleetwood , Jimmy Walker

, Jimmy Walker 12:42 p.m./7:42 a.m.: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Russell Henley, JovanRebula (a)

(a) 12:53 p.m./7:53 a.m.: Rory McIlroy , Marc Leishman , ThorbjornOlesen

, Marc , 1:04 p.m./8:04 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Alex Noren , Charley Hoffman

, Charley Hoffman 1:15 p.m./8:15 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Adam Scott, Brendan Steele

1:26 p.m./8:26 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Francesco Molinari , Branden Grace

, Branden Grace 1:37 p.m./8:37 a.m.: Jason Day, Shota Akiyoshi , Haotong Li

, Li 1:48 p.m/8:48 a.m.: Todd Hamilton, Beau Hossler , Jorge Campillo

, Jorge 2:04 p.m./9:04 a.m.: Ryuko Tokimatsu , Chez Reavie , Michael Kim

, , Michael Kim 2:15 p.m./9:15 a.m.: Kyle Stanley, Nicolas Colsaerts , Jens Dantorp

, Jens 2:26 p.m./9:26 a.m.: Tom Lehman, Dylan Frittelli , Grant Forrest

, Grant Forrest 2:37 p.m./9:37 a.m.: Lucas Herbert, Min Chel Choi, Jason Kokrak

Choi, Jason 2:48 p.m./9:48 a.m.: Padraig Harrington, Bubba Watson, Matt Wallace

2:59 p.m./9:59 a.m.: Ian Poulter, Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka

3:10 p.m./10:10 a.m.: Sergio Garcia, Bryson DeChambeau , Shubhankar Sharma

, 3:21 p.m./10:21 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Hideki Matsuyama , Russell Knox

, Russell Knox 3:32 p.m./10:32 a.m.: Jason Dufner , Ryan Fox, Keegan Bradley

, Ryan Fox, Bradley 3:43 p.m./10:43 a.m.: Ryan Armour, Abraham Ancer , MasahiroKawamura

, 3:54 p.m./10:54 a.m.: Jazz Janewattananond , Fabrizio Zanotti , Jordan Smith

, , Jordan Smith 4:05 p.m./11:05 a.m.: Brett Rumford , Masanori Kobayashi , Jack Senior

, , Jack Senior 4:16 p.m./11:16 a.m.: Matt Jones, Thomas Curtis, Bronson Burgoon

The weather doesn't need to be dicey for this daunting course to present problems to a talented field. Carnoustie's fairways are narrow, while recent hot spells mean the course is already harder than usual.

It means drives need to be straight and can be extended wildly with a bounce or two.

The problem has already been anticipated by Tiger Woods, per Ewan Murray of the Guardian: "The 42-year-old sees little need to produce the longest club in his bag is also a positive; Woods' driving has been woefully wayward at times this year."

While Woods will likely rely on his irons to make steady, mistake-free approaches to the greens, Spieth will be more concerned about what happens when he reaches them.

The 24-year-old has said he's looking forward to taking different approaches to playing the course, per BBC Sport's Peter Scrivener.

However, the American should be be more worried about his putting, with Kyle Porter of CBS Sports detailing the Open champion's problems: "Spieth is No. 14 in strokes gained from tee to green and No. 175 in strokes gained putting."

One player who won't be afraid to use the driver at Carnoustie is Koepka. The winner of the last two editions of the U.S. Open told reporters he could use as many as nine drivers.

If the wind is on his side, the 28-year-old's willingness to chance his arm from the tee could help him make quicker work of many of the trickier holes.

His win at Shinnecock Hills in June will also stand Koepka in good stead since the course is as "close to a Scottish links as America has to offer," according to Alex Myers of Golfworld.

The Floridian doesn't tend to take unnecessary risks, but if he can gain any advantage from the tee, he will be hard to beat as the tournament progresses.