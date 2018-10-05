Lonzo Ball Questionable vs. Clippers While Recovering from Knee Surgery

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball will be listed as questionable for Saturday's preseason clash with the Los Angeles Clippers as he continues to recover from offseason knee surgery, according to The Athletic's Bill Oram.

Ball has been cleared for contact for more than a week now, and he started participating in four-on-four scrimmages Monday, according to Spectrum SportsNet's Mike Bresnahan.

However, the Lakers have taken a cautious approach in hopes of having Ball at 100 percent in time for their season opener Oct. 18 against the Portland Trail Blazers.

If Ball isn't cleared to play Saturday, he will have two more chances to make his preseason debut when the Lakers square off against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday and next Friday.

Generally speaking, injuries have been a problem for Ball since joining the Lakers. The 2017 No. 2 overall draft pick missed 30 games during his rookie season due to problems with his knee, shoulder, quadriceps and calf.

Ball has been a quality player when on the court, though, averaging 10.2 points, 7.2 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game.