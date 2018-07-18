Manchester United Reportedly Targeting Robert Lewandowski, Thiago Transfers

Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

Robert Lewandowski and Thiago Alcantara are wanted by Manchester United, according to Miguel Delaney of The Independent, who noted how Bayern Munich are prepared to sell.

United are thought to have the financial resources to make the deals happen. The Red Devils' willingness to pay what it takes will be helped by Mourinho's admiration for the striker Lewandowski, per Delaney, while it's said playmaker Thiago has been on United's radar since 2013.

Thiago could be swayed by potential interest from Barcelona. The Blaugrana's chances of bringing their former player back to the Camp Nou look good after Bild (h/t Sport) reported Thiago is "very likely" to go back to Barca during this transfer window.

Of the two, Thiago makes more sense for United than Lewandowski, despite the latter being unhappy with the club for letting him bear the brunt of Bayern's inability to win the UEFA Champions League in recent years, per Sport Bild (h/t The Sun's Jamie Gordon).

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Although Lewandowski is a prolific source of goals, the Red Devils can already count on their own powerhouse striker Romelu Lukaku, who scored 26 goals in all competitions last season.

With Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez also on the books, Mourinho's squad is well-stocked up front. Yet it's a different story in midfield, where United lack creativity and guile, with Paul Pogba still maddeningly inconsistent.

Thiago would add vision and flair to United's approach play through the middle:

Signing Thiago won't be easy for Mourinho, despite United's resources. Neighbours Manchester City are also interested, per Bild (h/t Aaron Flanagan of the Daily Mirror).

The presence of Pep Guardiola, who signed Thiago for Bayern, could sway things City's way.