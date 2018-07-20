Bayern Munich vs. PSG: 2018 ICC Time, TV Schedule and Live Stream

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain will begin their 2018 International Champions Cup campaigns when they meet at the Worthersee Stadion in Austria on Saturday.

Two managers will be under the spotlight, with Thomas Tuchel in charge of PSG, while Niko Kovac will lead Bayern. PSG will be without several stars who featured at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, including Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Edinson Cavani.

Meanwhile, there are doubts about some of Kovac's key players, with Robert Lewandowski and Thiago Alcantara both linked with moves away. The pair are reportedly targets of Premier League side Manchester United, per Miguel Delaney of The Independent.

Date: Saturday, July 21

Time: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

TV Info: Premier Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: Premier Player, WatchESPN

Some of the main players in both squads may be missing, but there will be no shortage of marquee names involved. Among them, Bayern have taken Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery and Arturo Vidal to Austria, per TalkSport.

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

The same source also noted how Gianluigi Buffon has already made his debut for PSG. The former Juventus star has been added to bring some veteran experience and a winning mentality between the posts, but Tuchel will be judged more on how successfully he constructs a free-flowing attack.

Stylish passing and goals were the hallmarks of Tuchel's Borussia Dortmund team, and he has the players to make the same qualities common for Les Parisiens. Creative types such as Adrien Rabiot, Marco Verratti and Angel Di Maria will ensure PSG play the expansive, entertaining football Tuchel likes.

Both teams split their matches in last season's UEFA Champions League, with Bayern winning 3-1 at the Allianz Arena in December, thanks to goals from Lewandowski and a brace from Corentin Tolisso.

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Meanwhile, PSG thrashed Die Roten 3-0 at the Parc des Princes in September, with Neymar, Cavani and Dani Alves on the scoresheet. It's a fair bet to expect goals again with so many talented attackers likely to get on the pitch.

The match will be a decent testing ground for Tuchel and Kovac to begin imprinting their methods on star-studded groups of marquee players.