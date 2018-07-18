Alisson Reportedly to Fly to Liverpool After Club, Roma Agree on Transfer

BENJAMIN CREMEL/Getty Images

AS Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker will reportedly fly into Liverpool on Wednesday to complete a record-breaking transfer to Anfield.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio provided an update on Alisson's arrival on Merseyside:

Sky Sport reporter Fabrizio Romano said a fee has been agreed, and Alisson is set for a medical on Saturday before becoming the most expensive goalkeeper of all time:

BBC Sport earlier reported the Giallorossi had accepted a bid of €70 million (£66.8 million) for their stopper, eclipsing the €53 million Juventus paid to sign Gianluigi Buffon from Parma in 2001.

BT Sport provided a glimpse of the star Liverpool are getting their hands on after he enjoyed a whirlwind rise to fame in his first campaign as Roma's starter last season (UK only):

Liverpool hope to cure what's been a problem position in recent years by splurging to recruit Alisson, who is in line to replace Loris Karius. The German encountered criticism for the role he played in the Reds losing to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final.

There were suggestions last season's third choice, Danny Ward, was set to be handed a chance by manager Jurgen Klopp, but the arrival of Alisson will see the Brazilian reign supreme as the No. 1.

Alisson had failed to make a Serie A appearance in his first season at the Stadio Olimpico, having joined from Internacional in 2016, but he quickly established himself as a quality keeper in the 2017-18 campaign.

Romano touched on some of the finer details to the transfer, with Liverpool ready to pay off their world-record expenditure over the next two years:

The Reds have already recruited smartly this summer and formed an almost entirely new-look midfield with the signings of Naby Keita and Fabinho, while Xherdan Shaqiri offers some necessary cover for their wingers.

Goalkeeper has been an area of concern for a long time, first with Simon Mignolet and more recently Karius, but Klopp has given the fans their solution with this acquisition, said writer James Pearce:

With the capture of Alisson, Liverpool would boast the most expensive 'keeper and the most expensive defender of all time, having broken the bank to land Virgil van Dijk for £75 million in January.

It's a statement of intent from the Merseysiders after they finished as Champions League runners-up and fourth in the Premier League, although Liverpool won't count the deal as done until all medical criteria is cleared.