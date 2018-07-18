Report: PSG, Valencia Discuss Goncalo Guedes Transfer Amid Wolves Rumours

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Valencia have reportedly sent a delegation to meet with Paris Saint-Germain in an attempt to secure another deal for Goncalo Guedes, who has also been linked with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

According to Jesus Burgos of Sport, Valencia maintain hope they can enjoy Guedes for at least one more year, having loaned the Portuguese last season. L'Equipe (h/t Sport Witness' Naveen Ullal) previously reported Wolves are willing to pay more than €45 million for his services.

Per Burgos, Valencia want to bring the 21-year-old back under any circumstances, even if a move will be difficult. Another loan deal with an option to make the move permanent could be discussed, as well as an immediate permanent move.

As shared by sportswriter David Cartlidge, a club director previously stated Guedes had made it clear his intention is to stay with Los Che:

Guedes was an instant hit at the Mestalla stadium last season, impressing early in La Liga after completing his loan move. He was one of the main reasons behind Valencia's early-season success, which ultimately resulted in a top-four finish and a spot in next year's UEFA Champions League.

The speedy winger cooled down significantly towards the end of the campaign but was still a member of Portugal's FIFA World Cup team. He even started regularly in Russia for the European champions but showed his inexperience and was largely ineffective.

He was so bad he made WhoScored.com's worst-rated team of the tournament:

That shouldn't be a warning sign for Guedes' long-term potential, as he was far too inexperienced to be handed such a massive role for the national team. It did show he's not ready to be an impact player for PSG, however, and Les Parisiens should plan accordingly.

Another loan move could be an option, although it seems Valencia are determined to add some type of clause to an deal. The Ligue 1 champions could counter with a buyback clause of their own, and push any potential financial fair play issues into the future.

Wolves present an intriguing option, as the new Premier League side already boast a top Portuguese prospect―Ruben Neves―and are expected to start the new season with Rui Patricio in goal.

It would mark a significant step back for Guedes, who could play Champions League football with Los Che in the upcoming season, but it could also be a major stepping stone. Neves went from Champions League regulars FC Porto to the Championship, but his stock is once again soaring.