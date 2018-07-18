Report: Barcelona Rule out Aleksandr Golovin Transfer Amid Chelsea Rumours

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistJuly 18, 2018

Russia's Alexander Golovin, centre, runs during warming up prior the quarterfinal match between Russia and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium, in Sochi, Russia, Saturday, July 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
Darko Bandic/Associated Press

Barcelona have reportedly decided not to chase CSKA Moscow starlet Aleksandr Golovin, with Chelsea in pole position to sign the 2018 FIFA World Cup revelation. 

Per Marca's Xavi Hernandez, the Russian is eager to play for the Blues, while Barcelona question his ability to adapt to Spanish football and the Catalan city. Golovin reportedly only speaks Russian, which the team's hierarchy also believes complicates matters.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

