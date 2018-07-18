Report: Barcelona Rule out Aleksandr Golovin Transfer Amid Chelsea Rumours

Darko Bandic/Associated Press

Barcelona have reportedly decided not to chase CSKA Moscow starlet Aleksandr Golovin, with Chelsea in pole position to sign the 2018 FIFA World Cup revelation.

Per Marca's Xavi Hernandez, the Russian is eager to play for the Blues, while Barcelona question his ability to adapt to Spanish football and the Catalan city. Golovin reportedly only speaks Russian, which the team's hierarchy also believes complicates matters.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.