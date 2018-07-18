WWE SmackDown Results: Andrade Almas Breaks Out and Top Takeaways

2 of 4

The hottest rivalry on SmackDown, and the program with the most potential to captivate audiences across the board, is that of Daniel Bryan and The Miz.

Dating back two years to a fiery, passionate promo from Miz in which he took exception to Bryan's classification of him as a coward and lashed out on the then-general manager of the brand, the program has lacked the payoff it deserves.

Until now.

Bryan's return to the squared circle instantly had fans chomping at the bit for a showdown with Miz, and after Tuesday's USA Network presentation, it appears as though those fans are about to get what they want.

Miz held a funeral for Team Hell No, mockingly eulogizing the team and accusing Bryan of setting goals far too unattainable for himself, all for the sake of glory. Of course, Bryan exploded into the ring, attacking Miz and laying waste to the pallbearers that doubled as security.

If ever there was a heel that fans would want to see kicked three rows into the crowd by Bryan it is The Miz—imagine Bryan is Kylian Mbappe and the Miz is a World Cup soccer ball.

The loudmouth villain, the last great heel in WWE, will talk fans into wanting to see him obliterated by Bryan. The bearded babyface will, hopefully, channel the frustration of years spent on the sideline and bring an intensity to the impending match that will elevate it in terms of significance and quality.

One thing is for certain: there is no rivalry the blue brand can produce right now more emotional and with greater potential to draw viewers and money for SmackDown than Bryan vs. Miz, and their match (presumably) at SummerSlam will be one of the most anticipated on the entire card.

That is a testament to the men involved, the nerve they have struck with audiences and the passion each has brought to their performances.