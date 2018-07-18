Manchester United Transfer News: Paul Pogba Wants Juve Return in Latest Rumours

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly keen on making a return to Juventus this summer.

According to Tuttosport (h/t Football Italia), the France international is not happy with life under Jose Mourinho at Manchester United, and the prospect of linking up with Cristiano Ronaldo is also enticing for the player.

As noted by Football Italia, the 25-year-old was caught on film joking with Juventus star Blaise Matuidi about a potential return to Turin following the FIFA World Cup final, which France won 4-2 against Croatia.

According to Tuttosport (h/t Anthony Hay of the MailOnline), Pogba is still in touch with players at Juventus, including Paulo Dybala, Andrea Barzagli and Giorgio Chiellini. Manager Massimiliano Allegri is also said to remain a fan of Pogba.

Here is a look at how the story was reported, per journalist Arjun Pradeep:

The Red Devils star spent four years at Juventus, having joined from United on a free transfer. Between 2013 and 2016, he won four Serie A titles and went on to cement his place as one of the best midfielders on the planet.

In 2016, he rejoined United for a world-record fee, and while he's been far from consistent in his time at Old Trafford, he helped the Red Devils to the League Cup and the UEFA Europa League in his debut term.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Now, Pogba is also a World Cup winner, having shone for France at the recent showpiece in Russia, and he scored a fine goal against Croatia in the final. After such a successful summer for the midfielder, it would be a massive blow for United if he was keen on a departure.

Football writer Liam Canning is expecting the Frenchman to have a big say at Old Trafford in the upcoming Premier League season:

His form for United has so frequently oscillated, with the midfielder often offsetting moments of inspiration with lapses in focus and poor decisions.

Now there feels like an onus on Jose Mourinho to get the most from the player. After all, Pogba has now shone at the highest level for Juventus and for his country, too; if his manager can't find a way to get the best from him at United, fingers may be pointed less at the player in the future.

That's provided he stays at Old Trafford, of course, as Juventus have shown with the signing of Ronaldo that they're capable of pulling off shock deals in the transfer market.

However, with Juve reportedly having paid a £99 million fee with Real Madrid for Ronaldo already this summer, it would be a huge surprise if they still had the money left in their transfer kitty to fund a pursuit of Pogba. With three years left on his contract, United would surely want an extraordinary amount before agreeing to any sale.