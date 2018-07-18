Report: Bayern Munich Won't Name Thiago Alcantara Price Amid Barcelona Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich are reportedly willing to let Thiago Alcantara return to Barcelona, but they won't name their asking price and instead want the Catalans to initiate contact.

According to Moises Llorens of Madrid-based newspaper AS, Barcelona are also looking at Frenkie de Jong of Ajax, Paris Saint-Germain's Adrien Rabiot and Chelsea's Willian, with an executive saying: "We are not looking for drama. The first one to come out and convince us will be picked."

Germany's Sport Bild (h/t Jordi Gil of Sport) previously stated in June the Bavarians could be tempted into a sale. On Wednesday, the German publication reported he has asked to leave (h/t Sport).

Paul White/Associated Press

Thiago made his professional debut with Barcelona and was widely seen as the future of the team's midfield, but he shocked everyone by signing with Bayern in 2013.

The move came as the result of a major blunder by the Catalans―as explained by Goal's Ben Hayward, certain clauses in his contract saw his buyout clause drop significantly:

"Barca boasted about Thiago's release clause rising to €90 million when the Catalans renewed the midfielder's contract in 2011, amid similar speculation about a possible departure. However, failure to participate for a stipulated amount of minutes in 2012-13 has now seen that clause plummet from the previous prohibitive total to an attractive €18 million."

He's had some struggles with injury in Germany, but when he has played, the 27-year-old has been solid. For the minimal fee Bayern paid, he has been an excellent investment.

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

Sport Bild (h/t Gil) reported the Bavarians are interested in rebuilding their squad, however, and Thiago could bring in a solid fee they could spend elsewhere.

For Barcelona, the fact he spent time at the Camp Nou would be a major advantage―he already understands the culture and expectations and is well-versed in their intricate passing system.

He can also score goals:

Per Bild (h/t Sport), Bayern are hoping for €70 million, which would be a steep fee for a good midfielder who has just about reached his potential. If the player is keen on Barcelona, one has to assume the two clubs should be able to find a compromise.