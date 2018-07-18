Thibaut Courtois Reportedly House-Hunting as Real Madrid Move Inches Closer

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistJuly 18, 2018

Belgium's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois celebrates at the balcony in front of more than 8000 supporters at the Grand-Place, Grote Markt in Brussels city center, as Belgian national football team Red Devils arrive to celebrate with supporters at the balcony of the city hall after reaching the semi-finals and winning the bronze medal at the Russia 2018 World Cup, on July 15, 2018. (Photo by Yves HERMAN / BELGA / AFP) / Belgium OUT (Photo credit should read YVES HERMAN/AFP/Getty Images)
YVES HERMAN/Getty Images

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid and is said to be looking at buying a new house in the Spanish capital.

MailOnline's Harry Slavin noted Madrid-based newspapers Marca and AS had stories about the Belgian on their front page, and the latter said he is already on the hunt for property.

On Tuesday, RMC (h/t Get French Football News) reported an agreement has already been reached between the Blues and Los Blancos.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.     

Related

    Liverpool Close in on World Record Alisson Deal

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Liverpool Close in on World Record Alisson Deal

    Fabrizio Romano
    via the Guardian

    Klopp Defends Ozil & Gundogan from World Cup Critics

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Klopp Defends Ozil & Gundogan from World Cup Critics

    Dave Tickner
    via Football365

    Juve Will Try to Get Pogba Back

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Juve Will Try to Get Pogba Back

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Where Will Madrid Now Get 50 Goals Per Season?

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Where Will Madrid Now Get 50 Goals Per Season?

    Jaime Rincón
    via MARCA in English