AC Milan Reportedly Open Talks with Gonzalo Higuain Amid Juventus Exit Rumours

AC Milan Reportedly Open Talks with Gonzalo Higuain Amid Juventus Exit RumoursJuly 18, 2018
AC Milan have reportedly approached representatives for Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain with a view to signing the player this summer.
According to Sky Italia (h/t Calciomercato), Milan have already held discussions with Higuain's brother and agent about a potential switch. Chelsea are also reported to be keen to land the striker, although Higuain is said to be tempted by the prospect of signing for another Italian team.
It's added that the Argentina international is not happy at the club after they signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid earlier in the window seemingly as a way to sell him.
