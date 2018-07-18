AC Milan Reportedly Open Talks with Gonzalo Higuain Amid Juventus Exit Rumours

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJuly 18, 2018

MILAN, ITALY - APRIL 28: Gonzalo Gerardo Higuain of Juventus celebrates after scoring his team third goal during the serie A match between FC Internazionale and Juventus at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on April 28, 2018 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)
Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

AC Milan have reportedly approached representatives for Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain with a view to signing the player this summer. 

According to Sky Italia (h/t Calciomercato), Milan have already held discussions with Higuain's brother and agent about a potential switch. Chelsea are also reported to be keen to land the striker, although Higuain is said to be tempted by the prospect of signing for another Italian team.

It's added that the Argentina international is not happy at the club after they signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid earlier in the window seemingly as a way to sell him.

          

