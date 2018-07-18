Barcelona Reportedly Approach Arsenal for Andre Gomes Transfer, Latest Rumours

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona have reportedly initiated talks with Arsenal after learning of the Gunners' interest in Andre Gomes, with the Catalans looking for €20 million (£17.7 million) in a sale.

According to Catalan outlet Sport (h/t Naveen Ullal of Sport Witness), former team Valencia offered a loan deal for the Portuguese, but Barcelona declined. Arsenal are unwilling to meet the Catalan club's valuation, per the report.

The report also stated Barcelona are hopeful a deal can be completed by the end of the week, highlighting their eagerness to get this situation resolved.

Gomes joined the club from Valencia amid much fanfare in 2016 after coming off a strong season with Los Che and an excellent showing during Portugal's run to the European title. Much was expected from the central midfielder, but his star quickly fell at the Camp Nou.

He didn't feature much and played with a lack of confidence when he did get his chance. Last season brought no improvements, and toward the end of the campaign, he hinted at a transfer by describing his time with the club as "a bit of a hell."

In an interview with Panenka (via Goal's Chris Burton) he explained just how bad things had gotten for him:

"The first six months were pretty good but then things changed.

"Maybe it's not the correct word, but it turned into a bit of a hell, because I started to feel more pressure. With pressure I feel fine, but with pressure on myself, I don't. The feeling that I have during games is bad.

[…]

"On more than one occasion, I didn't want to leave my house. Because people look at you, having the fear of going on the street out of shame.

"My friends tell me I am going with the handbrake on. I close myself off. I don't take the frustration I have out. Then I don't talk to anybody, I don't bother anyone. It is like I feel ashamed."

The Catalans seem eager to offload him this summer and used him to try to land Chelsea's N'Golo Kante, per Sky's Kaveh Solhekol:

Still just 24 years old, Gomes could be one of the top value buys of the summer as a low-risk, high-reward type signing. He's still a top talent with plenty of upside, and more consistent playing time could see his confidence return.

For a meager €20 million―or even less―Arsenal could be getting a fantastic all-round midfielder eager to prove his worth. Bleacher Report's Alex McGovern urged Serie A teams to chase him as well:

With Jack Wilshere now at West Ham United, the Gunners could use some added depth in the centre of the pitch, and if it comes at such a low price, it's worth the gamble.