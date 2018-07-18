N'Golo Kante Reportedly Won't Force Chelsea Exit Amid PSG Transfer Rumours

Stu Forster/Getty Images

N'Golo Kante has reportedly told Chelsea he will not force a move away from the club this summer amid continued links to Paris Saint-Germain.

It was reported by Nizaar Kinsella of Goal that PSG are ready to make a big push to sign Kante in this transfer window, with Chelsea valuing their star midfielder in excess of £100 million.

However, according to Le10 Sport (h/t Metro) the former Leicester City man will not agitate for a move away from Stamford Bridge and is happy for the club to make a decision on whether to accept any offers. It's added that the Blues are ready to turn down any bids they receive for Kante.

According to Kinsella, the French champions have made Kante their prime target for the summer as they seek to bolster their midfield options. In the Goal report it's added that PSG would be willing to increase the player's weekly salary from £120,000 to £220,000.

Kante still has three years remaining on his contract at Chelsea, having signed from Leicester in 2016, meaning there is no major pressure on them to accept any offers for the player. Still, in a summer of big changes at the club, and with no UEFA Champions League football next season, interest from PSG would be a worry.

Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

Kante's stock has never been higher in France at the moment, after all. He was a crucial performer in the French team that recently won the FIFA World Cup, providing an irrepressible defensive presence in front of Les Bleus' back four.

These numbers sum up just how important he was to France's glorious tournament in Russia:

It's not a huge shock, as the midfielder has long been one of the standout performers in the Premier League.

Kante was incredible in his first season in England, helping Leicester win the 2015-16 title in an extraordinary shock. He moved to Stamford Bridge the following season and repeated the feat, before helping the Blues win the FA Cup in the campaign just gone.

As this clip illustrates, it's clear the defensive midfielder is appreciated by him team-mates:

While the money potentially received for Kante would give new Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri funds to invest in other areas of the team, he'd be an impossible figure to replace, especially with the new Premier League season and the end of the transfer window nearing.

Alongside new signing Jorginho, Kante can be a crucial figure again in the Blues midfield. Provided the France star doesn't want to force his way out as reported, that portion of the pitch will be something Blues fans can look forward to seeing flourish next season.