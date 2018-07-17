Manny Machado on Likely Last Game with Orioles: 'Hopefully I Treated Them Well'

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Manny Machado could be traded before he gets a chance to return to his team after the All-Star break, which could make Tuesday's All-Star Game the last time he represents the organization.

The 26-year-old had nothing but kind words to say about the only major league team he has known during a midgame interview.

"It was a tremendous honor to wear this uniform," Machado told Ken Rosenthal of Fox (via Luke Jones of WNST.net). "They gave me the opportunity to come up & play in the big leagues. ... If this is the last time, hopefully I treated them well & did everything I can for the organization."

Rosenthal reported Tuesday that a deal sending Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers is "happening."

The Orioles drafted the four-time All-Star in 2010, and he quickly moved through the organization, debuting in the majors by 2012 while helping the team reach the playoffs that year.

He has only gotten better over the next few years, finishing in the top 10 of MVP voting in three different seasons. He also earned two Gold Gloves during this stretch.

Now in the final year of team control before hitting free agency, Machado is putting up the best numbers of his career. In 96 games, the young player has 24 home runs, 65 RBI and a .315 batting average. His .963 OPS would also be a personal best.

However, Baltimore's struggles (28-69) made him an ideal trade candidate heading into the deadline.

While he has been a perfect ambassador for the Orioles throughout his career, the purposed trade could allow Machado to join a contender and potentially get to the World Series for the first time in his career.

