Deandre Ayton, Trae Young, Kevin Knox Headline 2018 NBA All-Summer League Teams

New York Knicks forward Kevin Knox and Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton headlined the All-NBA Las Vegas Summer League first and second teams that were announced prior to Tuesday's championship game.

Joining Knox on the first team are Chicago Bulls forward Wendell Carter Jr., Los Angeles Lakers guard and Las Vegas Summer League MVP Josh Hart, Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Collin Sexton and Milwaukee Bucks center Christian Wood.

Beyond Ayton, the second team features Portland Trail Blazers guard Wade Baldwin IV, Memphis Grizzlies big Jaren Jackson Jr., Lakers sharpshooter Svi Mykhailiuk and Atlanta Hawks floor general Trae Young.

In all, six of the draft's top nine picks are represented in that group. The only exceptions are Marvin Bagley III, Luka Doncic and Mo Bamba.

Bagley appeared in a single game before he was sidelined by a pelvic bone bruise, while Doncic was held out of action by the Dallas Mavericks. Bamba, who played in three of Orlando's five games, averaged 8.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks.

As for the honorees, Carter Jr. stood out as he logged 14.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 55 percent from the field.

The two-week stay in Sin City also proved prosperous for Young.

After the Oklahoma product shot 23 percent from the field during the Utah Summer League, he bounced back by averaging 17.0 points and 6.8 assists per game on 38 percent shooting from the floor. Those numbers were buoyed by a 24-point performance that included seven made threes against Carter's Bulls.

Ayton, meanwhile, flashed his double-double stylings across four impressive showings. In total, the No. 1 overall pick averaged 14.5 points and 10.5 rebounds a night on 60 percent shooting.