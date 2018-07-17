Deandre Ayton, Trae Young, Kevin Knox Headline 2018 NBA All-Summer League Teams

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJuly 17, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 09: Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns is guarded by Mohamed Bamba #5 of the Orlando Magic during the 2018 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 9, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Suns defeated the Magic 71-53. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

New York Knicks forward Kevin Knox and Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton headlined the All-NBA Las Vegas Summer League first and second teams that were announced prior to Tuesday's championship game. 

Joining Knox on the first team are Chicago Bulls forward Wendell Carter Jr., Los Angeles Lakers guard and Las Vegas Summer League MVP Josh Hart, Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Collin Sexton and Milwaukee Bucks center Christian Wood. 

Beyond Ayton, the second team features Portland Trail Blazers guard Wade Baldwin IV, Memphis Grizzlies big Jaren Jackson Jr., Lakers sharpshooter Svi Mykhailiuk and Atlanta Hawks floor general Trae Young. 

In all, six of the draft's top nine picks are represented in that group. The only exceptions are Marvin Bagley III, Luka Doncic and Mo Bamba. 

Bagley appeared in a single game before he was sidelined by a pelvic bone bruise, while Doncic was held out of action by the Dallas Mavericks. Bamba, who played in three of Orlando's five games, averaged 8.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks. 

As for the honorees, Carter Jr. stood out as he logged 14.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 55 percent from the field. 

The two-week stay in Sin City also proved prosperous for Young. 

After the Oklahoma product shot 23 percent from the field during the Utah Summer League, he bounced back by averaging 17.0 points and 6.8 assists per game on 38 percent shooting from the floor. Those numbers were buoyed by a 24-point performance that included seven made threes against Carter's Bulls. 

Ayton, meanwhile, flashed his double-double stylings across four impressive showings. In total, the No. 1 overall pick averaged 14.5 points and 10.5 rebounds a night on 60 percent shooting. 

Related

    Josh Hart Named Summer League MVP

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Josh Hart Named Summer League MVP

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Kawhi May Show Up to USA Basketball Minicamp

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kawhi May Show Up to USA Basketball Minicamp

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Raptors in 'Driver's Seat' for Kawhi

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Raptors in 'Driver's Seat' for Kawhi

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Teams with Hope to Upset Warriors

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Teams with Hope to Upset Warriors

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report