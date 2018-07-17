Matt Barnes Invited Derek Fisher to LA Charity Event, Says 'We're Good'

Rob Goldberg
July 17, 2018

Matt Barnes is apparently over his feud with Derek Fisher.      

The former NBA players have fought in the past over Fisher dating Barnes' ex-wife, Gloria Govan, but Barnes explained that "we're good."

Per TMZ Sports, Fisher was invited to Barnes' Athletes vs. Cancer charity event, although the former didn't show up. Still, it appears the past conflict is behind the two basketball stars.

"The most important thing is to make my kids happy, and we're both working hard at that," Barnes said.

This is a big change from in 2013, when Barnes drove 95 miles to "beat the s--t out of" Fisher, according to Ian Mohr of the New York Post.

Govan and Fisher got engaged in April.

