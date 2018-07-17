Liz Cambage Breaks WNBA Record with 53-Point Performance vs. Liberty

Tim Heitman/Getty Images

Dallas Wings center Liz Cambage made history in Tuesday's game against the New York Liberty, scoring a WNBA single-game record 53 points in Dallas' 104-87 win.

Cambage surpassed Riquna Williams' previous record of 51 points on a three-pointer with 45 seconds left in the game.

Defense has been a problem for the Liberty throughout this season. New York entered the game 10th in defensive rating (105.3), according to WNBA.com.

The Liberty simply had no answer for Cambage. She was 17-of-22 from the field and hit a season-high 15 foul shots. She was even 4-of-5 from beyond the arc Tuesday after having shot 5-of-18 on three-pointers in her previous 21 appearances.

Cambage's impact wasn't limited to scoring, either. She collected 10 rebounds for her ninth double-double of the year and blocked five shots.

After taking a break from playing in the WNBA to focus on her overseas career, Cambage has seamlessly transitioned back into the league.

Following Tuesday's offensive explosion, Cambage is second in scoring (21.4 points) while also sitting second behind reigning MVP Sylvia Fowles in rebounding (9.2).

The Wings are 6-1 in their last seven games to climb into a tie for fourth with the Washington Mystics at 13-9. Cambage is a big reason for Dallas' recent turnaround, putting her firmly in the 2018 MVP discussion.