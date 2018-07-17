Chelsea's €40m Offer for Alessio Romagnoli Reportedly Rejected by AC Milan

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Chelsea have had a bid of €40 million for centre-back Alessio Romagnoli knocked back by AC Milan, according to Daniele Longo of Calciomercato.com.

The Rossoneri aren't interested in selling, scuppering the plans of new Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, who is making reinforcing the heart of defence a priority.

Sarri may not stay disappointed, though, with Longo naming Juventus defender Daniele Rugani as the Blues' primary target. Rugani could be top of Sarri's list, but interest in Romagnoli also makes sense, especially considering the former Napoli manager's style of play.

Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

The Italian's former team played an attractive, possession-based game on Sarri's watch last season, often building attacks from the back. The ball was shifted neatly and patiently from defence through midfield and up to the pace along the front.

Sarri already has his pass-master in the middle after acquiring Jorginho from Napoli in a deal worth up to £57 million, per BBC Sport's Simon Stone:

However, a natural ball-playing centre-back is just as important for Sarri's mode of play. Romagnoli fits the bill as a rising star comfortable in possession, who showcases an impressive range of passes.

His mix of physicality and technique makes the 23-year-old an obvious focal point for any back four. It's why Milan are in no rush to sell, particularly after Romagnoli formed an intimidating and complementary partnership with Leonardo Bonucci last season:

The Rossoneri will be even more reluctant to offload Romagnoli if Bonucci moves on this summer. Manchester United are ready to pay £30 million for the 31-year-old to exploit Milan's "need to raise around £45 million before the transfer window closes", per Neil Fissler and Jose Short of the Sunday Express.

Milan incurred a ban from UEFA tournaments in June for breaching Financial Fair Play. The fact the Serie A side would still say no to €40 million shows how committed the club remain to building around Romagnoli's talent for years to come.