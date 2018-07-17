WWE Rumors: Buying or Selling Buzz on Kane, Daniel Bryan and More

Credit: WWE.com

Team Hell No's reunion prior to the Extreme Rules pay-per-view created genuine buzz for the SmackDown brand and its tag team division, so it should be of no great surprise that reports surrounding their immediate and long-term futures would dominate the WWE rumor mill.

From the Big Red Monster's recent injury to Bryan's contractual status, find out now why the former tag team champions found themselves at the forefront of conversation.

Kane Suffers Injury To Foot

Randall Ortman reports Kane is dealing with a very real injury to his left foot.

"Kane suffered a legitimate leg injury prior to the PPV, which is why WWE ran the angle with Bludgeon Brothers. He was walking around all weekend wearing the boot we saw him wearing in Team Hell No’s match."

Fans who tuned into Extreme Rules Sunday night were surprised by a backstage segment in which The Bludgeon Brothers attacked Team Hell No and seemingly injured the ankle of Kane ahead of their title defense.

When Kane limped to the ring in a walking boot, it appeared as though the popular tandem's championship prospects were diminished, as was ultimately the case.

Buy or Sell?

Sell. The timing here could not possibly have been worse for Bryan, who had finally gained some momentum for himself with the return of Team Hell No.

If Kane is deemed unable to work, thus tabling the team's return, it will be the second time fans have witnessed the reunion of a wildly popular team only to have injury thwart its success.

The first? The Shield.

It also calls into question Kane's in-ring future and how long, at age 50, he can realistically be counted on to fill these high-profile roles.

Daniel Bryan's Contractual Status

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com and @TicketDrew reported this week that Daniel Bryan has signed a new contract with WWE.

Bryan teamed with Kane in a losing effort at Extreme Rules, dropping a SmackDown Tag Team Championship match to The Bludgeon Brothers.

Buy or Sell?

Sell. If the reports prove accurate, it must be a huge sigh of relief for WWE officials. The last thing the promotion wants is for Bryan to take his talents elsewhere, particularly a New Japan Pro-Wrestling that is rolling following the announcement of its Madison Square Garden debut on April 6, 2019.

The question now is whether or not Bryan will become more of a creative priority than he had been during his first few months of his comeback.

All signs would seem to point to a resounding yes.

We have already seen the start of a renewed push with the Team Hell No reunion.

Sasha Banks vs. Bayley Update

Ortman of Cageside Seats also reported that Sasha Banks vs. Bayley is expected to take place at SummerSlam. The match will be "a featured match at SummerSlam and they’ll be given plenty of time to recreate the magic they made in Brooklyn years ago."

The report references the classic NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn match the two had in 2015. That contest, arguably the best of the entire Women's Revolution movement to this point, made them both legitimate stars.

Buy or Sell?

Buy. This is excellent news for fans who have sat through some questionable, and at times insulting, creative decisions involving the two in hopes that they would get the opportunity to tear the house down sooner than later.

Bayley and Banks have an in-ring chemistry few tandems have. The idea that they will be given the bright lights and big stage of SummerSlam, in the same building they blew the roof off three years earlier, is an appealing one.

But the question remains whether they will be allowed the opportunity to replicate their classic, or if those same questionable creative decisions that have doomed the rivalry to this point will drag the match into mediocrity.