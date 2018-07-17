Le'Veon Bell Rumors: Steelers RB Plans to Miss Camp, Be Ready for Regular Season

Gary Landers/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell reportedly intends to skip the team's training camp, scheduled to begin July 25.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Bell intends to be ready when the Steelers open the regular season, and "missing games over the contract would be a shock."

Bell and the Steelers failed to come to terms on a long-term contract before Monday's deadline. The 26-year-old will play under the one-year franchise tag for the second straight season, though he still has yet to sign that agreement worth $14.544 million.

Per NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, Pittsburgh's final offer to Bell was $70 million over five years.

Adisa Bakari, Bell's agent, told ESPN's Adam Schefter, "This now likely will [be] Le'Veon's last season as a Steeler."

After receiving the franchise tag last year, Bell held out during training camp before rejoining the Steelers on Sept. 1, nine days before the season began. He overcame a slow start to finish with 1,946 yards from scrimmage and tied his career high with 11 total touchdowns.

The Steelers open the 2018 season Sept. 9 against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.