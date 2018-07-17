Tour De France 2018 Results: Julian Alaphilippe Wins Stage 10

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Julian Alaphilippe produced a bravura solo performance to claim a home win on Stage 10 of the 2018 Tour de France in the first of three days in the Alps.

Greg Van Avermaet finished an impressive fourth to remain in the yellow jersey and extend his general classification lead to two minutes, 22 seconds to second-placed Geraint Thomas.

The BMC rider was expected to lose the race lead on the first proper climbing day of the 2018 Tour.

But, along with Alaphilippe of Quick-Step Floor, he went in the early breakaway and managed to finish with a lead on the peloton, which contained Chris Froome and the rest of the GC contenders.

Here's a look at the stage result and the updated overall standings:

Alaphilippe, 26, looked in the mood from the off and was the first to attack as the peloton rode out of Annecy.

He and Van Avermaet were part of a very strong 21-man break which also included Philippe Gilbert, Peter Sagan, Serge Pauwels, Lilian Calmejane, Jon Izaguirre and Rein Taaramae.

Frenchman Alaphilippe crested the brutal second climb of the day, the Montee du plateau des Glieres, ahead of the pack to collect 20 King of the Mountain points.

And he then snuffed out an attack from Direct Energie's Taaramae to go over the Col de Romme first before wrapping up the stage win on the 7.5 kilometre climb of the Col de la Colombiere.

So impressive was his climbing that he could afford to showboat a little in the run to the finish as he descended into Le Grand-Bornand and crossed the line:

Almost equally impressive was Van Avermaet's performance as he remained in yellow after going toe-to-toe with some fantastic climbers in the breakaway.

The Team Sky-led peloton never really showed a huge amount of ambition to reel in the breakaway as they looked to mark the other GC contenders. But the Belgian still had to ride brilliantly to stick in the front pack and take fourth.

Team Sky leader Froome, going for his fifth Tour victory, endured another little mishap as he got a puncture on the gravel at the top of the day's second climb:

It had little adverse effect on the defending champion, though, and he came over the line with most of the other GC riders, including Thomas, Dan Martin, Adam Yates, Romain Bardet, Tom Dumoulin, Mikel Landa, Alejandro Valverde, Nairo Quitana and Vincenzo Nibali.

Rafal Majka, Ilnur Zakarin and Bauke Mollema came in a little further behind, while Colombian Rigoberto Uran, second in last year's Tour, endured a day to forget, per The Inner Ring:

Stage 11 sees the riders take on four more climbs in the Alps as they ride 108.5 kilometres from Albertville to the summit finish at La Rosiere.