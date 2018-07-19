International Champions Cup 2018: Times, Live Stream, Predictions for Fixtures

AFP Contributor/Getty Images

Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Barcelona and Juventus are all involved in the 2018 International Champions Cup. The star-studded pre-season tournament will be played in cities across the U.S., France, Austria, Italy, Portugal, Malaysia and the UK.

Standout fixtures include Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus taking on the prolific forward's former team Real Madrid at FedEXField in Washington. Meanwhile, Unai Emery will lead Arsenal against his old club Paris Saint-Germain in Singapore.

Each team will play three matches apiece, beginning on Friday, July 20 and ending Saturday, August 11.

Saturday, July 21

Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund, 2 a.m. BST /9 p.m. ET (Friday): 4-2

Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET: 3-1

Sunday, July 22

Liverpool vs. Borussia Dortmund, 9 p.m. BST /4 p.m. ET: 2-1

Thursday, July 26

Juventus vs. Bayern Munich, 12 a.m. BST /7 p.m. ET (Wednesday): 2-1

Borussia Dortmund vs. Benfica , 1 a.m. BST /8 p.m. ET (Wednesday): 1-0

Manchester City vs. Liverpool, 1 a.m. BST /8 p.m. ET (Wednesday): 2-2

Roma vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 3 a.m. BST /10 p.m. ET (Wednesday): 2-1

AC Milan vs. Manchester United, 4 a.m. BST /11 p.m. ET (Wednesday): 0-2

Atletico Madrid vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m. BST /7:30 a.m. ET: 1-1

Saturday, July 28

Arsenal vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 12:30 p.m. BST /7:30 a.m. ET: 1-2

Benfica vs. Juventus , 6 p.m. BST /1 p.m. ET: 0-3

Chelsea vs. Inter Milan, 7 p.m. BST /2 p.m. ET: 2-0

Manchester United vs. Liverpool, 10 p.m. BST /5 p.m. ET: 1-1

Sunday, July 29

Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City, 12 a.m. BST /7 p.m. ET (Saturday): 3-1

Barcelona vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 4 a.m. BST /11 p.m. ET (Saturday): 4-0

Monday, July 30

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Atletico Madrid, 12:30 p.m. BST /7:30 a.m. ET: 1-1

Wednesday, August 1

Manchester United vs. Real Madrid, 1 a.m. BST /8 p.m. ET (Tuesday): 1-0

Tottenham Hotspur vs. AC Milan, 1:30 a.m. BST /8:30 p.m. ET (Tuesday): 2-2

Barcelona vs. Roma: 3 a.m. BST /10 p.m. ET (Tuesday): 3-0

Arsenal vs. Chelsea, 8 p.m. BST /3 p.m. ET: 1-1

Benfica vs. Lyon, 9 p.m. BST /4 p.m. ET: 0-0

Saturday, August 4

Inter Milan vs. Lyon, 7 p.m. BST /2 p.m. ET: 1-1

Real Madrid vs. Juventus , 11 p.m. BST /6 p.m. ET: 0-2

Sunday, August 5

AC Milan vs. Barcelona, 1 a.m. BST /8 p.m. ET (Saturday): 0-4

Tuesday, August 7

Chelsea vs. Lyon, 8 p.m. BST /3 p.m. ET: 2-1

Wednesday, August 8

Real Madrid vs. Roma, 1 a.m. BST /8 p.m. ET (Tuesday): 3-1

Saturday, August 11

Atletico Madrid vs. Inter Milan, 8 p.m. BST /3 p.m. ET: 2-0

The tournament won't just feature familiar faces renewing hostilities. Entrenched rivalries will also resume, notably when Manchester United meet Liverpool in Michigan.

Ronaldo won't be the only prominent new signing in action. Expect Liverpool to hand playing time to midfielders Fabinho and Naby Keita, as well as forward Xherdan Shaqiri, while Fred, United's £52 million import, is sure to receive playing time for the Red Devils.

Emery will be keen to ensure new goalkeeper Bernd Leno and holding midfielder Lucas Torreira get some valuable minutes. It's a fresh era for the Gunners after nearly 22 years of Arsene Wenger being in charge, so Emery will be under pressure to make a positive impression quickly.

A different kind of pressure faces Premier League champions Manchester City, who will be trying to somehow improve on a record-breaking 2017/18 campaign:

Pre-season tests against Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund will show if there is any improvement in a squad eliminated from last season's UEFA Champions League at the quarter-final stage.

Liverpool were City's conquerors in Europe, and the Reds will now be pushing to take the domestic title from their rivals. A barometer of their ability to do so will be shown at MetLife Stadium.

Emery isn't the only new coach set to be under the spotlight at this year's ICC. Niko Kovac is taking the reins at Bayern, a job where winning the Bundesliga is usually considered the minimum requirement.

It's a big step up for Kovac, who once played for Die Roten and guided Eintracht Frankfurt to a win over his old club in last season's DFB-Pokal final. Facing City, Juve and PSG will offer early acid tests of Kovac's ability to handle the job.

Juventus may garner more attention than any of the other clubs involved thanks to Ronaldo's arrival. The 33-year-old set the Bianconeri back £99.2 million and will likely be expected to help the club make the leap in the Champions League.

Ronaldo will see old friends in Washington on Saturday, August 4, but the ex-Sporting Lisbon prodigy will also likely relish finding the net against former rivals Benfica at Harrison's Red Bull Arena.

With this many big-name signings involved and coaches at new clubs, the tournament is going to be compelling viewing and a telling precursor for how many of Europe's top teams will fare once their respective seasons start for real.