Amar'e Stoudemire Spoke with 'A Few' NBA Teams, Hopes to Play in 2018-19 Season

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 17, 2018

DETROIT, MI - JULY 13: Amar'e Stoudemire #1 of Tri-State dunks the ball past Reggie Evans #30 of the 3 Headed Monsters during BIG3 - Week Four at Little Caesars Arena on July 13, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Former NBA star and current BIG3 player Amar'e Stoudemire told TMZ Sports he intends to return to the NBA this season and has spoken to "a few teams" about making a comeback. 

"My goal is to come back to the NBA for sure," he said. "That's my goal. That's what I'm training for, what I'm striving for. And the BIG3 is a great platform for me to stay in shape."

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Raptors in 'Driver's Seat' for Kawhi

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Raptors in 'Driver's Seat' for Kawhi

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Power Rankings After Lakers Land LeBron

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Power Rankings After Lakers Land LeBron

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    What If Kobe and LeBron Were Teammates? 🤔

    NBA logo
    NBA

    What If Kobe and LeBron Were Teammates? 🤔

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: 76ers Failed to Poach Morey

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: 76ers Failed to Poach Morey

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report