Amar'e Stoudemire Spoke with 'A Few' NBA Teams, Hopes to Play in 2018-19 Season

Former NBA star and current BIG3 player Amar'e Stoudemire told TMZ Sports he intends to return to the NBA this season and has spoken to "a few teams" about making a comeback.

"My goal is to come back to the NBA for sure," he said. "That's my goal. That's what I'm training for, what I'm striving for. And the BIG3 is a great platform for me to stay in shape."

