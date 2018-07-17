Farrah Abraham Says She'd Choose to Wrestle WWE's Alexa Bliss or Bella Twins

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 17, 2018

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2017 file photo, Farrah Abraham arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, Calif. Police say the former reality TV star has been arrested after attacking a security guard at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Police say the security guard was asking Abraham to leave the hotel because she refused to stop shouting at other guests. The guard said she hit him in the face with her forearm, grabbed his ear and pushed him in the face. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham has a few opponents in mind should she ever make it to WWE.

In an interview with TMZ Sports on Monday, Abraham fired off some names that she wouldn't mind mixing it up with in the ring: "I would probably choose Alexa Bliss or maybe the Bella Twins. ... I think those ladies are great."

It was recently announced that Abraham would be involved with the World Class Revolution promotion, but it wasn't immediately clear what her role would be.

World Class Revolution CEO Jerry Bostic then told Erica Steiner and Gary Trock of The Blast that the current plan is for her to represent the company in August at the Bell County Comic-Con convention in Texas.

He added that she is signed only to the World Class Revolution entertainment company, and not the World Class Pro Wrestling promotion that he also operates.

Bostic did say, however, that he is in talks with Abraham to potentially bring her to World Class Pro Wrestling as a valet, but not an in-ring performer.

Provided Abraham has interest in becoming a wrestler, she has a long way to go before reaching the level of the women she named.

Bliss is the current Raw Women's champion, and she is scheduled to face Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam in August.

Meanwhile, Nikki and Brie Bella are each former champions in their own right, and they are two of the most recognizable female Superstars in WWE history.

