Manchester City vs. Dortmund: 2018 ICC Time, TV Schedule and Live Stream

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Premier League champions Manchester City kick off their pre-season with the opening match of the 2018 International Champions Cup against Borussia Dortmund on Friday.

Two of Europe's most entertaining sides, the pair face off at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Many of the biggest stars will be absent due to their participation in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, but it should still be a fascinating clash.

Date: Friday, July 20

Time: 9 p.m. ET, 2 a.m. BST (Saturday)

TV Info: ESPN2 (U.S.), Premier Sports (UK)

Live Stream: ESPN Player, Premier Player

City announced their travelling squad for their tour of the United States on Tuesday, with former No. 1 goalkeeper Joe Hart a surprise inclusion:

World Cup competitors Benjamin Mendy and Bernardo Silva are also in the group, but they will not join the squad until later in the tour, per BBC Sport.

Leroy Sane should be raring to go after missing out on inclusion in Joachim Low's Germany squad for Russia 2018.

Meanwhile, fans will be eager to see manager Pep Guardiola give game time to new signing Riyad Mahrez, as well as youngsters Phil Foden and Lukas Nmecha.

The key draw in the Dortmund squad, particularly for the Soldier Field crowd, will be United States international Christian Pulisic.

Like Sane, the 19-year-old attacker was another youngster denied a World Cup appearance this summer, but for Pulisic it was because the U.S. failed to qualify for the tournament.

TF-Images/Getty Images

Pulisic played 32 times for BVB in the Bundesliga last term, netting four goals and providing five assists from a number of different positions.

It will be interesting to see how new manager Lucien Favre uses the youngster as he begins his preparations to develop a side capable of challenging for the Bundesliga.

Dortmund could only scrape fourth last term, while City won the Premier League at a canter, accumulating 100 points.

With full squads, the Sky Blues would likely have the edge over the German side, but Friday's clash should be a close and intriguing encounter with plenty of attacking intent.