Ex-Laker Roy Hibbert Wouldn't Return to Play with LeBron, 'It's Time to Move On'

Former Los Angeles Lakers center Roy Hibbert said Monday he has no interest in returning to the Lakers to join forces with LeBron James.

When TMZ Sports asked him about going back to the franchise, Hibbert said, "I'm good on it right now."

In fact, the 31-year-old veteran didn't express interest in playing for any NBA team, saying, "It's just time to move on."

Hibbert spent nine seasons in the NBA, including seven with the Indiana Pacers, one with the Lakers and one split between the Charlotte Hornets and Denver Nuggets.

He last played in 2016-17 with the Hornets and Nuggets, averaging 4.6 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Hibbert also struggled during his time with the Lakers, as he averaged 5.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per contest.

He was a two-time All-Star during his stint with the Pacers, though, and was an NBA All-Defensive Second Team selection in 2013-14.

JaVale McGee, Ivica Zubac and rookie Moritz Wagner stand as the Lakers' primary big men entering the 2018-19 season.