Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus' Schedule Released for 2018-19 Season

The first Serie A fixture of Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus career will come against Chievo after it was revealed the Bianconeri will begin the defence of their league title in Verona on Sunday, August 19.

Juventus are looking to extend their record run of successive Scudetto wins to eight this term, with manager Massimiliano Allegri targeting his fifth in a row since arriving at the club in 2014.

Juventus' official Twitter account confirmed their fixtures for the upcoming 2018-19 Serie A season, with their first home match of the campaign coming against Lazio in Week 2:

Last season saw Allegri's men hold off Napoli's title challenge to finish four points clear at the Serie A summit, having only suffered defeats to the Partenopei, Lazio and Sampdoria.

Juventus' first Serie A meeting with Napoli will come on September 30, while they're set to face AS Roma at the Allianz Stadium on December 22 and will be at home for their first clash with Inter Milan on September 9.

As for their rivalries closer to home, Juventus will face the first of their Derby della Mole meetings with Torino on December 16 before coming back to the Allianz Stadium for the return fixture on May 5.

And the Bianconeri chief is confident Ronaldo will settle quickly in Serie A. After the 2-0 pre-season win over Bayern Munich, he told reporters: "Ronaldo will play where he has always played, in the front third. And he will score goals as he always has."

Their points tally of 95 was the second-highest in the club's history last season, behind only the 102 they managed in 2013-14, Antonio Conte's last campaign at the Allianz Stadium.

The addition of Ronaldo promises to make this term an even more successful one, and the €100 million (£88.9 million) signing from Real Madrid has assured fans he'll be in fighting shape for the opening clash with Chievo, via OmniSport:

Juventus were already highly tipped to add an eighth consecutive Scudetto to their trophy cabinet this season, but their chances were boosted even further to 2-5 after Ronaldo's arrival, per OddsShark:

The 33-year-old scored 42 goals or more in the last eight of his nine seasons with Real across all competitions, but there's an inevitable question as to whether those exploits will translate to Serie A without a hitch.

Juve will end their season with a journey to face Sampdoria, which will be the crescendo to a tough-looking run-in that involves trips on the road to face Roma and Inter in two of their last three away matches.