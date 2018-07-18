Tour de France 2018: Stage 11 Route, Distance, Live Stream and TV Schedule

PHILIPPE LOPEZ/Getty Images

The racing continues in the Alps in the 2018 Tour de France on Stage 11 on Wednesday.

The real climbing began on Stage 10 after the first rest day and now the general classification contenders will continue to tussle for position in the run from Albertville to La Rosiere.

It is the shortest of the three days in the Alps at just 108.5 kilometres but includes gruelling climbs of the Montee de Bisanne, the Col du Pre and the Cormet de Roselend before a summit finish in La Rosiere.

Date: Wednesday, July 18

TV Info: Eurosport 1, ITV 4, NBC

Live Stream: Eurosport Player, ITV Hub, NBC Sports App

An almost identical stage was run at the Criterium du Dauphine back in June.

Astana rider Pello Bilbao triumphed on that occasion after surviving a breakaway, while Team Sky's Geraint Thomas finished second to stay in yellow before eventually triumphing in the general classification the next day.

Stage 11 will be an intense day. There is a lot of climbing in a relatively short run, beginning with 12.4 kilometres at 8.2 per cent up Bisanne.

The ascent of Col de Pre is a similar length at a similar gradient before 5.7 kilometres in the high mountain pass of the Cormet de Roselend.

The final climb to La Rosiere, a ski resort, is a long one at 17.6 kilometres. The average gradient is only 5.8 per cent, but it will be a big challenge for the riders at the close of a tough stage.

Descending could be crucial on Stage 11 as there are some long and technical downhill sections.

Chris Froome has shown in recent years that he has the ability to pull away from the peloton on descents, but it would be a big risk for him to try to do so on Wednesday as he continues his campaign to win a fourth Tour in a row, and fifth overall.

A monster day lies ahead on Stage 12, which finishes with the legendary Alpe d'Huez.

There will be plenty who will want to save their legs on Stage 11, but GC riders will not be able to hide on a potentially fascinating day in the Alps.