Manchester United Reportedly Target Ivan Perisic Deal in Matteo Darmian Swap

Manchester United are reportedly ready to offer unwanted full-back Matteo Darmian as part of a player-plus-cash deal to get their hands on Inter Milan winger and Croatian 2018 FIFA World Cup hero Ivan Perisic.

The Red Devils' interest in Perisic stretches back to last summer, and Tuttsport (h/t Anton Stanley of TalkSport) reported £20 million-rated Darmian could be offered to help soften the blow of their star's departure.

It's unclear how much United would have to pay on top of any swap agreement, however, as it's suggested Perisic's displays at the World Cup will have only boosted his previous £53 million valuation.

Perisic came into his own as Croatia whizzed to a personal-best runners-up finish to France at the World Cup. He scored three goals and recorded one assist in Russia to mark his name down as one of his nation's most influential stars in the competition, per Squawka:

Sport Witness also cited Tuttosport and detailed that Inter believe Perisic's value to be €70 million (£62 million) plus Darmian. Taking into account the prescribed valuation placed on Darmian, that's a total cost of more than £80 million for the 29-year-old.

United boss Jose Mourinho worked as a pundit for RT (h/t Ciaran Kelly of the Manchester Evening News) during the World Cup, and when asked about last year's pursuit of Perisic, he said: "I don't know why he didn't come to Manchester when I wanted him."

Writer Sam Pilger has hinted the deal may not be dead, though, as Perisic's displays in Russia could have tempted his admirers to make a renewed effort to sign him:

Mourinho has already toiled in attempting to squeeze youngster Anthony Martial, 22, and Marcus Rashford, 20, into his attack, but the January signing of Alexis Sanchez has brought new competition to their forward line.

That trio have found most of their game time on the left wing, where Perisic is also at his best, and Goal showcased some of the pinpoint crossing that could see him bring a new presence to the squad:

As for Darmian, his future at Old Trafford has looked bleak for some time now. Brought to Manchester from Torino by former Red Devils manager Louis van Gaal, the Italy international made just five league starts last term and has often been shifted into a less natural left-back role by Mourinho when called upon.

He's made a total of 85 appearances in three years with United, 70 of which have been starts, but ESPN's Alex Shaw suggested he won't be missed when he leaves:

Inter have need for a right-back, too. Last season's loan star Joao Cancelo has moved to Serie A rivals Juventus, while the Nerazzurri have strengthened their defence elsewhere with the free signings of Stefan De Vrij and Kwadwo Asamoah.

Even with Darmian included in the deal, United will likely have to shell out a lot of money to sign Perisic, with the Premier League giants seemingly intent on reviving their interest in the Serie A star.