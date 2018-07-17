NBA Summer League 2018: Lakers vs. Blazers TV Schedule and Predictions

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

It's an NBA fan's last bit of competitive basketball before the preseason. We'll finish up with the same teams that squared off last year for the Las Vegas Summer League Championship. The No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers will defend their title against the No. 2 Portland Trail Blazers.

Guard Josh Hart brought spectators to the edge of their seats with a spectacular 37-point performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the tournament semifinal. Teammate Kyle Kuzma tweeted what should be obvious to league MVP voters:

The Blazers look to knock off Mr. July with a deep rotation that can challenge opponents in a variety ways, starting with guard Wade Baldwin IV, who's the team's second-leading scorer with 13.3 points per game and ranks second among all players in assists at 7.7 per outing.

Prepare to see several young stars on both squads put everything on the line for a successful Vegas trip and a push for varying roles with their respective main rosters. Like Kuzma in the 2017 title game, who's going to own the spotlight?

TV Schedule

Start Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Predictions

Josh Hart Leads All Scorers with 35 points

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Spectators in Las Vegas have been able to pull up a front-row seat to Hart's impressive play in July. His latest performance featured a duel with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton that ended in a 37-point outburst before fouling out.

Clearly, Hart set out to make a statement going into his second-year with the Lakers. He could push Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for the 2-guard spot during the regular season. The former Wildcat appeared in 63 games and averaged 23.2 minutes of action. The 23-year-old could use an eye-opening championship run as a launching pad for the ensuing campaign.

Hart stands in the forefront as the Lakers' primary clear-cut scoring option and averages 24.2 points per game, which ranks No. 1 among all players in the Vegas Summer League. On the big stage, he'll explode again for 35 points as the focal point in the offense.

Wade Baldwin IV Bounces Back with a Double-Double

David Dow/Getty Images

Baldwin would like to avoid finishing a strong summer campaign with an eight-point performance, shooting 15 percent from the field and 50 percent at the charity stripe. He can erase Monday's awful showing on a quick turnaround in a critical matchup.

In Las Vegas, the 22-year-old has flashed as the key playmaker in the Portland's backcourt, averaging 13.3 points and 7.7 assists per contest. The Blazers will need his dynamic, fast-paced style to topple an opponent that can score in bunches. The Lakers have dropped 100-plus points in each of their last three contests.

Baldwin can set up his big men Jake Layman, Zach Collins and Caleb Swanigan down low or spot shooters John Jenkins and Gary Trent Jr. for open shots to elevated his assists numbers. He shouldn't have an issue reaching double-digit scoring figures in what likely turns into a high-scoring contest.

Portland Trail Blazers Win 2018 Summer League Championship

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Hart's 35-point onslaught will earn him more respect, but the Blazers come away with a close victory.

In the backcourt, Baldwin's ability to score and distribute will force the Lakers guards to work harder on the defensive end. Assuming Jenkins or Trent find their stroke, the dynamic ball-handler will have reliable outlets to keep defenders guessing on his intentions once crossing half court.

Most importantly, Portland's frontcourt featuring Layman, Collins and Swanigan should dominate the boards, leaving Los Angeles with little margin for error in shooting efficiency. Hart and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk will need to mirror Monday's performance in field-goal percentages (52 percent) to avoid relying on second-chance scoring opportunities.

The Lakers have flashier standout performers, but the Blazers' scoring production among their top-five players illustrates a more even spread. As mentioned above, Hart will generate some oohs and ahhs from the crowd, but Portland leaves Thomas and Mack Stadium with the win.

Blazers 101, Lakers 97