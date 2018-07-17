Real Madrid Reportedly Intensify Thibaut Courtois Pursuit in Latest Rumours

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to make Thibaut Courtois their starting goalkeeper next season amid speculation they will step up their pursuit of the Chelsea man in the coming days.

According to David G. Medina of Marca, Los Blancos view Courtois as an upgrade on current starter Keylor Navas, despite the latter being at the base of the side for their three UEFA Champions League successes in a row. The club are willing to place "total trust" in the Belgian.

Meanwhile, Medina also reported that the European champions are hopeful of getting a deal completed for the Belgium international quickly, noting the club's "search for a new goalkeeper could be reaching an unexpected but immediate end" with the signing of Courtois.