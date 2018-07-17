PSG Official Says Neymar Has 'Decided to Stay' Amid Real Madrid Rumours

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Neymar's future at Paris Saint-Germain has been in doubt since rumours emerged last year that Real Madrid were still interested in the player, but club official Luis Fernandez has said the Brazilian is staying in France's capital.

Fernandez serves as sporting director at PSG's training centre, and he told Radio Marca (h/t Marca) he believes Neymar will ignore the rumours to remain at the Parc des Princes:

"Neymar has decided to stay at Paris Saint-Germain. He wants to succeed, after not achieving much at the World Cup. I think he wants to win titles with PSG."

Rumours of Real's interest in the player started to gather pace towards the end of last season, and ESPN FC discussed PSG's motivation to keep the player, as the club feel he could finally end their wait for the UEFA Champions League crown:

Neymar was expected to light up the 2018 FIFA World Cup with Brazil, but he instead left Russia with little more than an enhanced reputation for theatrics after their quarter-final defeat at the hands of Belgium.

Cristiano Ronaldo was unveiled as Juventus player on Monday, per the Guardian's John Brewin, and that development is seen as further evidence Los Blancos could move for Neymar.

With fresh funds in their coffers and a big space in their attack that needs filling, Tifo Football's Nick Miller recently looked at how Neymar could join a small number of players who have represented both sides of El Clasico:

But there's another at PSG said to be attracting Real's attention as an alternative to Neymar: Kylian Mbappe. The 19-year-old did what his club mate could not and helped lead France to the 2018 FIFA World Cup crown in Russia.

Fernandez was even more assured of the French youngster's immediate future at the Parc des Princes, however, and added: "He will also stay. He has said it, one hundred per cent. He wants to win the Champions League with PSG. [FFP] does not worry me. The important thing is that both Neymar and Mbappe want to stay at PSG."

Matt Slater reported for the Evening Standard in early July that a previously closed UEFA investigation into PSG's spending and their compliance with financial fair play was to be reopened.

However, writer Mohammed Ali touched on how Neymar may in fact be the preferred asset to sell ahead of Mbappe, who is seven years younger than the Brazilian and not nearly as expensive to keep:

Only Neymar and a select few others will know the attacker's true intentions and where he wants to play this coming season after an up and down first campaign in France, which was cut short after an injury against Marseille in February.

Ronaldo's move to Turin from Real has contributed to a renewed sense that the Spaniards could move for Neymar this summer, though those at PSG seem assured he'll stick with Les Parisiens for the time being.