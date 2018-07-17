Barcelona Reportedly Prefer N'Golo Kante to Willian in Latest Rumours

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

N'Golo Kante is reportedly Barcelona's top target at Chelsea despite the Catalan club submitting two bids to sign Blues winger Willian already this summer.

La Liga expert Graham Hunter recently appeared on Sky Sports' Transfer Talk podcast and said despite a second offer for Willian said to be worth £53 million, Kante is still their priority target at Stamford Bridge:

"Barca are far more interested in getting Kante than Willian. That is fully understandable, they have been looking for a player like him for a long time.

"Andres Iniesta has moved on and Sergio Busquets, without Iniesta next to him, while his brilliance remains, his pace, ability to get around the pitch tactically is very different to Kante, who is an extremely good footballer."

Sky Sports also cited a report from Sky in Italy, which said Blaugrana misfit Andre Gomes could be used as a sweetener to convince Chelsea to sell their star man, though even then there's clear disparity in the deal.

Tom Coast of Sport Witness laughed off the reported player-plus-cash offer, which would see Maurizio Sarri's side give up one of the most valuable assets in the sport for a player who started only six league games last season:

Kante's performances at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia underlined his status as arguably the best defensive midfielder in the world, redefining the role French compatriot Claude Makelele once popularised at Chelsea.

Gomes, 24, has been on a downward trajectory in recent years, since he arrived at the Camp Nou from Valencia in 2016, while Kante has been a leading force in winning Premier League titles with two clubs and now a World Cup also.

Writer Andrew Gaffney was surprised to hear Barca were so intent on signing Willian in the first place, a player he doesn't feel is worth the amount they're reported to have offered for his services:

The Brazilian is an undoubted talent, but Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde already has right-sided options in Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele, who cost them €105 million—rising to €145 million—only one year ago.

FIFA YouTuber ChuBoi joined in the chorus of those encouraging Chelsea to take the money and run in regards to Willian:

The disruption in west London is undeniable after Antonio Conte's delayed departure and Sarri's offset arrival; therefore, the priority placed on retaining a talent as unique as Kante should be higher than ever.

Barcelona are of that select crop of clubs that tend to get their way in transfer situations such as this, but the Blaugrana can forget about landing such an elite target unless they revise their offer for Kante.