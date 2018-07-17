NBA Summer League 2018: Championship Game TV, Live Stream Schedule

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

It's a rematch for the 2018 Summer League Championship. The No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers and No. 2 Portland Trail Blazers will meet again Tuesday at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Last year, forward Kyle Kuzma led Los Angeles to a 110-98 victory over Portland with 30 points, which included six three-pointers and 10 rebounds. From there, he developed into a key contributor during his rookie year, logging 16.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Following Kuzma and Lonzo Ball, guard Josh Hart has taken the reins as the featured Laker in the Vegas, but he'll go up against the Blazers' deep rotation with familiar faces looking to avenge a 2017 loss.

Let's take a look at how the Lakers and Blazers match up. First, check out the viewing information to tune into the title game.

Start Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Livestream: WatchESPN

No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers vs. No. 2 Portland Trail Blazers

The Lakers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 112-109 in double overtime Monday, and the spectators in attendance saw a classic summer-league matchup with Hart and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk on one side against No. 8 overall pick Collin Sexton on the other.

Hart fouled out, but he dropped 37 points in a standout outing. Take nothing away from Sexton, who hit timely shots late in regulation and the first overtime, but Jeff Ayers (20 points) and Xavier Rathan-Mayes (12 points and 9 assists) helped put Los Angeles over the top in the final minutes.

Hart and Mykhailiuk have carried this team after forward Moritz Wagner went down with a left knee contusion. Together, they scorched the nets against the Cavaliers, shooting 12-of-26 from three-point land.

Those hot hands would give any team a competitive battle. Fortunately for the Blazers, they have enough contributors to match the Lakers' top scorers.

John Locher/Associated Press

Guard Wade Baldwin IV didn't look impressive against the Memphis Grizzlies in his last outing. ESPN commentator Chauncey Billups talked about potential nerves when facing a former team that may have affected 22-year-old's game. He shot 2-of-13 from the field and turned the ball over nine times. Barring a disaster, there's nowhere to go but up for the third-year pro looking to earn a spot in the main rotation behind Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum.

Blazers big men Jake Layman and Caleb Swanigan participated in the championship loss to the Lakers last year; they combined for 46 points and 19 rebounds. The former has been impressive throughout the summer. The latter dominated the Grizzlies, logging 21 points and 16 rebounds in a 97-92 victory. Jaren Jackson Jr., who lists second in blocks with 3.8 per contest through summer-league play, sat out on a rest day.

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

A strong finish for Hart could expand his role on a roster that carries a lot more glitz and glamour with LeBron James donning the purple and gold. The youngster has another audition to show he can contribute to something special in Los Angeles.

As for the Blazers, their immediate thoughts will likely focus on avenging last summer's defeat. With five players averaging more than 11 points, this roster has enough firepower to battle the Lakers' featured duo. Secondly, an off night for Hart or Mykhailiuk would likely spell doom.

Keep an eye on Baldwin, who's looking to bounce back off a poor shooting night. Zach Collins, Swanigan and Leyman will play key roles and challenge the Lakers inside and out on both ends of the court.