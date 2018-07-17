Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss Conditionally Set for WWE SummerSlam 2018

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 17, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 05: Ronda Rousey holds a trophy onstage after becoming the first female inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame at The Pearl concert theater at Palms Casino Resort on July 5, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Ronda Rousey will have an opportunity for revenge against Raw women's champion Alexa Bliss, as long as she behaves herself.  

Raw general manager Kurt Angle announced Monday he's suspending Rousey an additional week after she was involved in Bliss' match with Nia Jax at Extreme Rules on Sunday. However, Rousey will get a crack at Bliss at SummerSlam after she serves her full suspension:

Rousey has been looking for retribution since Bliss cost her a shot at the Raw Women's Championship at Money in the Bank. Rousey was close to locking an armbar on Jax before Bliss interfered and attacked Rousey with the Money in the Bank briefcase. Bliss then cashed in the briefcase to take the title.

Many expected some version of Bliss vs. Rousey to be the plan for SummerSlam. That matchup took a big step toward coming to fruition Monday night.

