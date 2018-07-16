NBA Summer League: Josh Hart Outduels Collin Sexton as Lakers Beat Cavaliers

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers landed LeBron James from the Cleveland Cavaliers and knocked out the four-time MVP's old team from summer league play this offseason.

Thanks to a dominant performance by Josh Hart, the Lakers prevailed in Monday's double-overtime summer league semifinal game against the Cavaliers in Las Vegas, 112-109. Hart finished with 37 points and nine rebounds, serving as the go-to option in the offense for much of the contest:

He also didn't hesitate to shoot, going 6-of-15 from three-point range in the win. That is exactly what fans of the Purple and Gold want to see in July, considering how many open looks he figures to see during the regular season playing alongside James.

Few in NBA history find open teammates with the right passes when defenses collapse on them more effectively than James, and it will be up to Hart to hit those shots.

He proved he can slash through the lane and turn defense into offense as well, though, and wasn't done working after the win:

Hart wasn't the only impressive young playmaker on the floor Monday, as rookie Collin Sexton led the Cavaliers with 27 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

He drilled a three-pointer to tie it in the final 30 seconds of regulation and a free throw to knot the score again with three seconds remaining in the first overtime, inspiring nothing but love from Hart after the contest:

The Cavaliers are going to need someone to lead them into the future after James departed, and Sexton flashed the potential to come through with the game hanging in the balance. While it was just summer league, it was the type of clutch play that will help the Alabama product live up to the expectations that come with being the No. 8 pick in the draft.

As for Hart and the Lakers, they will face the winner of the showdown between the Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers in Tuesday's championship game.